Brother of Garang Kuol secured him contract with Premier League Newcastle while at RUN

The brother of rising Australian football sensation Garang Kuol helped broker a half-million dollar Premier League deal for him while he was on the run from Australian authorities.

Kuol Mawien Kuol remains at large after skipping bail on July 22 in Victoria and heading to New South Wales to manage his younger brother.

Just days after making his international debut for the Socceroos, Garang Kuol secured a lucrative transfer to Newcastle United last week.

International football sources have told Daily Mail Australia that Garang’s brother was instrumental in brokering the deal with the help of a Nigerian agent who did the legwork for him in the UK.

Kuol is believed to have escaped the cold Melbourne winter to enjoy coastal delights in Terrigal – about 86km north of Sydney – but has yet to be arrested.

The English Premier League club announced on Saturday that it had fended off interest from ‘a number of high-profile clubs’ to sign his 18-year-old brother Garang on a deal starting in January.

A day later, Garang became the youngest Australian since Harry Kewell to debut for the Socceroos when he came off the bench in the side’s 2-nil win over New Zealand in Auckland.

The Newcastle deal could not have happened without the cooperation of his current A-League side, the Central Coast Mariners, who will fork out a handsome transfer fee on the back of the deal brokered by its star’s refugee brother.

The club has not responded to Daily Mail Australia’s repeated requests for comment.

Kuol had a warrant issued for his arrest after he jumped bail on charges of ripping off elderly Australians in a $121,000 bank fraud.

Victoria Police issued the warrant after he failed to appear in court on August 22 on a series of fraud charges.

The 23-year-old has been on the run since July 22 when he failed to answer bail in Victoria.

He was arrested in Sydney two days later after disorderly conduct at the casino.

Police sources have confirmed the Footscray man, from Melbourne’s west, appeared in NSW’s Downing Center Local Court on July 28 where he was found guilty of four charges including resisting arrest and handling stolen goods.

Kuol was released in NSW and has not been seen by authorities since.

Kuol has attached himself to his talented younger brother, who claims to run the ‘football thing’ for both Garang and Alou Kuol, who last year signed a 5-year contract with Germany’s VfB Stuttgart.

Garang is regarded as one of the hottest young talents in Australia, having been rewarded for his spectacular campaign with the Central Coast Mariners, where he only made his professional debut in December.

Last weekend, Garang made no mention of his criminal brother/player agent when he boasted about scoring his latest contract.

“It’s unreal,” Kuol told Newcastle United.

‘As a young lad in Australia, the Premier League is the main thing that everyone watches, but nobody actually thinks they will reach these heights. To be one of those people, to be in the position I am, it’s amazing.

‘Now that I’ve signed for Newcastle I want to train hard, play hard, hopefully go to the World Cup and come back here.’

And further deals are likely to net his runaway brother agent millions of dollars.

Kuol had been released back into the community on $20,000 bail, despite police objections.

He faced Shepparton Magistrates’ Court in June after police charged him with eight bail offenses and applied to revoke his bail.

The former bank employee had previously appeared in court accused of stealing more than $121,000 from National Australia Bank customers, where he was employed in country Victoria.

That Shepparton News reported that the majority of customers affected by Kuol’s alleged thefts were elderly and included a 95-year-old and a 76-year-old.

Police Band Crime Squad’s Echo Taskforce Detective Senior Constable Daniel Chapman told the court that Kuol was on bail on a $20,000 bond when he allegedly got another man to turn himself in at the police station on seven occasions.

Kuol also allegedly tried to sell 13 grams of cocaine to an undercover officer and used counterfeit notes to buy a PlayStation 5 from a Melbourne man who advertised online.

The suspected fraudster was also accused of using the driving license of his football star brother Alou Kuol when he was stopped by police while he was unlicensed himself.

It is not suggested that Alou permitted any alleged use of Kuol’s license.

Alou set the nation on fire in June when he scored a stunning ‘scorpion goal’ for Australia’s under-23 side at the Asian Cup in Uzbekistan.

Police further allege that Kuol used another person’s credit card to purchase return plane tickets to the United States.

Magistrate David Faram granted Kuol bail despite his sordid history of disobeying court orders.

Sir. Faram also varied Kuol’s bail conditions from daily reporting to just three days a week – a requirement he quickly ignored.

While wanted by the police, Kuol continued to blast his younger brother’s talents on social media, where he also looks into allegedly “false” reporting about Garang.

‘Speculation, deadline days done. Only the family really knows the true answer,’ Kuol blurted out in horror at media reports.

“Never refer to “third parties”, they have done nothing but support the work someone else is doing in the park and in life, manipulation is at its highest in this current era.

He has since pulled all social media profiles with his real name.

Anyone with information about Kuol’s whereabouts should contact the police or Crime Stoppers.