Bros star Matt Goss hits out at ‘woke Britain’ as he returns from living in the US for Strictly

Bros star Matt Goss lashes out at Britain’s ‘lack of pride’ in their country when he returns to the UK to take part in Strictly Come Dancing.

The singer, 53, who has lived in the US for decades, says he also believes people are afraid of being called down when they try to voice their opinion.

Speak with The sun he said, ‘I think it’s okay if you were born here to say, ‘Please respect our country’.

‘I am a civilized gentleman and I will always treat people kindly. But I also think there’s a need for… we need to be less afraid of ourselves and tell the truth.

“Imagine this – it’s okay to be proud of where you were born. There’s no racial connotation to that, it’s being proud of where you were born.

He went on to say that despite his nationality, he would still be proud of his country.

Back home: The star returns to the UK to take part in 2022’s Strictly Come Dancing

It comes after Matt revealed he’d already had to make a heartbreaking sacrifice to appear on the BBC dance show, say goodbye to his beloved dog Reggie and leave him in the US.

He revealed that he hopes to fly his French bulldog to the UK, but due to his breathing difficulties, he fears how he will handle the long flight.

Matt added that he was locked up with his dog, who is named after 1960s mobster Reggie Kray and has always dreamed of having him in the UK so they can walk together in London’s parks.

Tough: It comes after Matt revealed he’d already had to make a heartbreaking sacrifice to appear on the BBC dance show, say goodbye to his beloved dog Reggie and leave him in the US

The music legend is one of 15 stars to appear in Strictly’s 20th series, including presenter Helen Skelton, footballer Tony Adams, actress Kym Marsh and EastEnders star James Bye.

After being revealed as a contestant last week, Matt admitted that the prospect of performing on Strictly has given him “butterflies for the first time in three decades.”

He said on This Morning, “I’m excited, I’m nervous. You have the conversation and then think: ‘I have to dance!’

Matt, who has lived in America for the past 25 years as a headliner in Las Vegas, said he’s happy to be spending some time at home again.

He said, ‘I’m almost retired, I come and work and then go back to America. I thought, it’s time for me to come home and get out of the way in a way.

“Do something completely out of my comfort zone. I’m quite shy offstage, so I’ll have to face all those demons and learn.’

Blast from the past: Matt is best known as a member of the 80s pop group Bros with his twin brother Luke (pictured in 1988)

Matt is best known as a member of the 80s pop group Bros with his twin brother Luke.

Matt was the lead singer of the group, whose debut album Push went four times platinum and stayed on the UK charts for 54 weeks.

He began a solo singing career in 1996 and has released 23 solo singles to date, four of which reached the UK Top 40.