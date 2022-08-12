Bros star and Strictly contestant Matt Goss talks about tragic losses in his life

Thank goodness Matt Goss has spent many years trying to understand his volatile relationship with his identical twin brother, Luke.

It is, as he says, ‘complicated’.

“I’d do anything for Luke. If we’re both feeling a little shaky or vulnerable, we’re definitely there for each other.

“But we know each other so well that we know exactly where each other’s buttons are,” says Matt.

“I can honestly say I never want to cheat on Luke, but I have a way of doing it and he has a way of doing it with me.”

Bros star Matt Goss, now 53, will appear on Strictly Come Dancing this year

Indeed. Anyone who has seen their brilliant documentary about their years together in one of the most successful British boy bands of all time, Bros: After The Screaming Stops, knows only too well how easy those buttons are to be pushed.

For those who haven’t, let’s just say that if the film, which won Best Documentary at the National Film Awards in 2018, had been released when Brosmania first gripped the country in the late 1980s, there would be more beeps. have been to cover up the swearing than real music.

So much so, you couldn’t help but worry about their blood pressure when Matt, the band’s frontman, and Luke, the drummer, go head to head.

And now? Matt is 53 with less hair, but a very attractive sense of self. He is also extremely approachable and, I tell him, seems wonderfully at ease.

Matt and his brother Luke were part of the 80s pop group Bros until Luke left the band. Pictured: Matt (left) and (Luke) performing at Wembley on August 19, 1989 in their ‘In 2 Summer’ concert

“For the first time in my life, I believe I have people around me who really care about me,” he says.

“For me, there is sometimes a sense of guilt that comes with my happiness because I want to make sure everyone has the same level of happiness.

“If you’ve seen the movie, you’ll see Luke said I was chosen or something. For me, I was just going to do my job, work the crowd.

“If you’re at the front of the podium, you have to do that and I would love it if my brother was 100 percent behind me.

‘The drummer is the backbone of a band, but as a frontman you have to grab the audience by the throat.

“I felt like I had to apologize for being the front man for the past three decades. Those days are over.’

Just over a week ago, Matt returned to London for good after more than a quarter of a century in the United States, where his success on The Strip during his sold-out 11-year residency in Las Vegas was compared to that of Frank Sinatra.

Next month, he’s competing in Strictly Come Dancing, which, he says, “will force me into a place that’s not my comfort zone. I’d win Baftas, play the O2, do great, great promotions, and then go back to this kind of secluded place.

“No matter how close you are to someone, you can’t expect them to be as connected to the show every night as you are.

‘You’re in your own thoughts a lot. It goes almost beyond loneliness. After the music stops and the audience follows along, there is a silent silence that becomes quite deafening.

“I’d say it’s quite a violent silence. I want to live more. I want to be happier. I want to laugh.’

He has a relatively new girlfriend – jewelry designer Chantal Brown, whom he started dating earlier this year and who “makes me sensitive, kind and makes me laugh” – a new management team and new rules.

“I’m not going to be anyone’s punching bag,” he says.

‘I have learned to set boundaries. For example, if there is an argument, let me be the argument. I won’t always be the one to call back or try to find an immediate solution.’

Does he mean his brother?

Matt chooses his words carefully. “My brother and I couldn’t be more different. We are different in the way we are, the way we dress, the music we listen to.

“Luke is more of a rocker type. I love George Michael, love Amy Winehouse, love soul.

“Yeah, we’re identical twins, but we don’t even look exactly the same anymore.

“As twins, when you’re younger, you yearn for your own identity. I can give you an absurd example: I broke my wrist when I was a kid. When I went to school I was asked, “Did Luke break his wrist too?”

‘I think there is definitely sediment’ [in our relationship] of the past. Sometimes the sediment is at the bottom of the bottle and the water is nice and clear, then there is a little vibration and that sediment clouds the water again.

“Maybe there’s a sense of . . . I still don’t quite know, if I’m honest. I just did my thing. He’s done his thing.’

Luke’s ‘thing’ begins a new music career after two decades as an actor.

An ‘energetic’ Matt wants to do, well, basically anything.

As well as Strictly, he has plans for a Matt Goss lifestyle brand because ‘all beautiful things are so outrageous that you have to take out a mortgage’. That baffles me,” he says.

He’s also releasing a new single, Are You Ready, and “floating in movies” like “Luke Doing Music Allows Me.” [Before] I think I would have liked to respect his property. I’m at a point now where I think we all have our own identity.’

He recently tells me that he received a video from his brother, who had moved to Los Angeles the day before Matt packed up and left Las Vegas (after divorcing his wife, Shirley, whom he married in 1994). .

“We both struggled to know that we wouldn’t be in the same country for the first time in many, many years, but leaving the United States certainly softened the edges. [of our relationship].

“I feel a tenderness begin to creep into us.

“He recently sent me a video. It was very loving and that meant so much to me. He just wanted to tell me how he felt.

“It was very, very open and very honest. I respond to that.

“I love Luke, but now I dare to be a little more selfish and think about my own life, my own heart and my own relationships because I’ve really burned myself out making sure my family is okay. I have to say, “It’s my time.”

Matt is 11 minutes younger than his twin brother, but is the one who, he says, “people who know me will say, ‘Oh, Matt will make it happen.”

He cared for his beloved mother Carol in her final months of cancer in 2014, cared for his stepfather Tony for four years after her death, and continued to take the stage the entire time and “bow the audience in half.”

“I’ve been doing that for five or six years with the band and 27 years without them. I will bend every room in half, every stadium, every arena. I completely camouflaged my grief with work.

“But I’m worried — worried about the people I love because I’ve been through so much bloody loss.”

Matt Goss, pictured with his mother Carol Goss in London in 2013. He said, ‘She really was my best friend. We spoke on FaceTime three times a day”

Indeed. Matt lost his sister Carolyn who was murdered by a drunk driver at the age of 20 and Bros was at his peak.

He lost the bond when Luke decided to quit a few years later, lost “millions” after trusting “the wrong people” and then lost his bodyguard who died of a brain tumor.

“When I left, it all hit at once. I lost millions of dollars and then my bodyguard died, so it was all one after another.

“It was a live or die moment, I can promise you that. It was give up or get up – and keep getting up.

‘You get up. When Mom died, Tony, my stepdad, was not doing well. I gave Mom my word that I would take care of him, so he came to live with me for four years.

“I wouldn’t say I was his caretaker at all, but there was definitely a part. It was a big responsibility.

“He still lives in one of my houses in the UK. It was I who made sure he was okay. They weren’t my other two brothers [Luke and his stepbrother Adam].

“I don’t think I would have said it two years ago, but I’m proud of taking care of people and stepping up.”

He takes a deep breath. Matt doesn’t want to cry, but you know he carries these losses with him. You can feel he bottled a lot in those Las Vegas years.

“When I was packing my house in America, it was an eight-week move,” he says. “I let go of some of my mom’s clothes and some pictures—things I knew she didn’t like very much.

“When I actually put them in the trash, it was a physical experience for me.

“She really was my best friend. We spoke on FaceTime three times a day. I made her laugh. I would be on FaceTime [without the video camera on] and say, “Can’t you show me now, mama.”

‘She’d say, ‘Why not?’ I’d say, “I’m just too pretty.” She would say, “Okay, I’m ready.” I put the video on and she’d be like, “Oh my god, you could have warned me a little more!”

His eyes dance at these memories and then he becomes sad. You want to put your arms around him.

‘Before my mother died, she was very thirsty. We wanted to hydrate her, but the IV tore her stomach.

“She screamed out loud and vomited blood on me. My dear mother’s blood poured over me.

‘Then the morphine had to go in. She was the most elegant, shy, graceful, kind person and that was one of her last memories.

‘Within 12 hours afterwards’ [she’d been taken to hospital]my brother and I both had our hands on my mother’s chest and she breathed her last.

“So Luke is all I’ve got left. He is my twin sister. Outside of that, my father lives in France. I love my dad, but he’s not necessarily someone to be there for me when the shit hits the fan.

“It’s not that I don’t love him, but my family has never made me feel proud or interested per se.” [in his career].

“Luke is my only family so after so much loss there is a fear because if something happens to my brother. . . I don’t know.

‘How do I deal with even more loss? Sometimes people think you have such a unicorn life, but I go through the same things as everyone else and then you have to go back on stage.

‘I would lose myself in my audience. But those days are over and that’s why I feel so blessed with the people I have around me.

‘I wouldn’t do it without them. Strictly speaking I wouldn’t be in Britain, I wouldn’t be at home.’

Matt Goss’ new single, Are You Ready, produced in collaboration with Lewisham Records and Orbital Digital, is out now.