Broome woman raped while on her morning jog before alleged attacker threatened passersby

A woman was allegedly raped by a man while jogging.

The woman, in her 40s, ran on a track along Gubinge Road in Broome, Western Australia, on Friday.

She was then approached by a 52-year-old man who was walking in the opposite direction before he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The man is said to have made verbal threats to passers-by who tried to intervene after the woman shouted for help.

Detective Senior Sergeant Brian Beck said the man then fled the scene.

“There was no physical altercation, but the man made verbal threats to members of the public who tried to intervene before he walked away,” he said.

Police arrested the man after he issued a search warrant at a Cable Beach hotel on Saturday.

He has been charged with three counts of aggravated rape.

He will face the Perth Magistrates Court on Sunday.