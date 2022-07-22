Brooks Nader puts on an eye-popping display in VERY low-cut dress with plenty of sideboob in Miami

Many of the best swimsuit models in the world may have been in attendance.

But Brooks Nader certainly drew the most heads.

The 26-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model was an eye-popping display at the CELSIUS Arctic Vibe Launch Party in Miami on Thursday night.

She definitely shone in a very low-cut brown dress with lots of side busts as she made her grand entrance in the star-studded affair.

The sexy number featured an asymmetrical design that showed off her right leg as she paired the look with metallic silver platform heels.

Brooks is adorned with several gold bracelets and a matching necklace.

Her dark brown locks were worn in waves as they flowed over her shoulders.

The model wore natural, complementary makeup on her face, topped off with a swipe of glossy lip.

It was a star-studded affair as pregnant Nicole Williams English led the stars at the gala event.

The 34-year-old, who is married to former NFL player Larry English, beamed as she posed against the icy backdrop in July.

She emphasized her budding baby bump in a strapless, form-fitting purple jumpsuit, with peekaboo sections on the side.

Nicole played up her lavish gifts in her plunging ensemble and added a touch of glitter to the look with a pair of dainty earrings.

At one point, she threw off her towering stilettos to pose barefoot on the beach for a dazzling view of Miami’s cityscape.

The mother-to-be did a sensational pout for the shutterbugs, got into the festive spirit and threw a few peace signs for the camera.

