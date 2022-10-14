Brooks Koepka takes early lead at LIV Golf Invitational-Jeddah

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) – Brooks Koepka took a two-stroke lead on Friday at the LIV Golf Invitational-Jeddah after an 8-under 62 in the first round.

The American made eight birdies during a clear round at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City. The former top player is followed by Charl Schwartzel at 6 under. Hideto Tanihara, Peter Uihlein and Patrick Reed are one step back.

This is the seventh and final LIV Golf Invitational event for both individual and team play. The final event of the first season will take place in Miami on October 28-30 for the four-man teams.

LIV Golf is funded by the Saudi Arabian State Fund, but this is the first tournament to be held in Saudi Arabia after previous events in London, Portland, Bedminster, Boston, Chicago and Bangkok.

Dustin Johnson has already taken the LIV individual championship title and the $18 million prize. Second and third places – and their respective prizes of $8 million and $4 million – are up for grabs.

The LIV Golf events have fields for 48 players with no more than 54 holes and have a total prize pool of $25 million. Players attracted by the big prizes will be barred from participating in the PGA Tour and the European Tour.