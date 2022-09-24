Brooklyn Public Library offers teens access to banned books for free as more states restrict

The Brooklyn Public Library is allowing teens across the country access to banned books as more states restrict material deemed sexually explicit or racist.

As more states moved to ban certain books in public schools, the Brooklyn Public Library (BPL) started a program called Books Unbanned, which offers 13- to 21-year-olds access to a free e-card for a “limited time.” .

‘[The BPL e-card is] provide access to our entire eBook collection and our learning databases,” according to the library’s website. It provides access to 25,000 books for both residents and non-residents, according to Politics.

At the end of the day, the BPL says spreading the word is part of its mission and has felt compelled to help as more states moved towards bans and helped more than 5,000 people.

“We say this is what libraries do, we provide access to these materials,” BPL CEO Linda Johnson told Politico.

“Literature is such a powerful thing and it’s something that helps you get to know yourself better, your world, it allows you to see new things and we think no one should be excluded from that, no matter where they live.”

Other New York City libraries, such as the New York Public Library and the Queens Public Library, have also offered similar programs by giving New Yorkers free access to banned books for certain months.

However, the BPL program is reaching students across the country and has even encouraged a group of Oklahoma moms to create yard signs with a QR code from the library program.

“We’re basically a bunch of crazy moms,” Katie Cruz-Long of Norman, Oklahoma, told me. KFO earlier this month. “I want the best education my son can get. I don’t know why you can’t do that in a public school, because that’s what they were made for.’

Long had contacted the BPL to ask for permission to use the QR code on her lawn signs, which told her, “Go for it.”

‘So we did. I placed an order for 250, and we’re really just doing it at cost because we’re not trying to make a profit,” Long told KFOR.

Long’s idea for the lawn sign came from former Norman High School English teacher Summer Boismier, who resigned after sharing the QR code with her students, causing a parent to complain.

Oklahoma mom, Katie Cruz-Long, has organized yard signs with the Brooklyn Public Library QR codes to give children in Norman access to the books.

She originally said she thought she was on administrative leave, but the district insisted that she resign.

However, the school denied that she was fired for giving access to the QR code but for making “disparaging and divisive comments” about state politicians, Politico said. They accused her of using her classroom “to make a political display expressing her own opinion.”

Now her teaching license is in jeopardy as she encourages students to read banned books.

“The QR code – for lack of a better wording – has become a symbol of resistance in my state,” she told Politico in an interview.

Those who support the ban on books, however, argue that it protects children from sexually explicit content, racism, gender identity or political discourse, practical topics supported by the left.

“We want to make sure that children are not taught to be racist or ashamed of their race or gender,” Senator David Bullard told KFOR. ‘You mean the mothers want the pornographic material? They think it’s okay to do it through a QR code?

“A book in a public library or a parent buying a book for their child is their business, but for a school to post pornographic material, or even a link to a pornographic material, is very problematic.”

Oklahoma Secretary of Education Ryan Walters even wants Boismier’s license revoked and is reportedly annoyed by the BPL program, Politico said.

“Instead of being more concerned about the kids and their development and this is appropriate for kids at that level, they’ve decided to take an ideological slant here – not an academic exercise – but an ideological one to push this into our schools.” ,” he said, according to Politico.

In addition, a group No Left Turn in Education – a group that supports a number of book bans – also said against the “orthodoxy of the left” and material with sexually explicit imagery.

“The school is not a playground for politicians,” Elana Fishbein told Politico. “The school should educate children to give them the tools they need to ultimately succeed in life. … It must be neutral territory.’

Nearly 3,000 schools in 26 states have enacted some sort of ban, according to PEN America.

Opponents of the ban argue that these restrictions disrupt discussion and understanding of institutionalized racism and restrict LGBT+ communities to material that helps them understand themselves.

Norman parent Heather Hall – who owns a bookstore and whose high school student uses the pronouns she/she – thought it was “extraordinary” that BPL offered students access to these books.

“I have my kid who goes through some stuff in high school and has access to these very nice people across the country,” Hall said.

Deborah Caldwell-Stone, director of the American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom, said Oklahoma has become a hub of legislative activity used to “strictly control” children’s education.

Stone also said that many states largely censor LBGT+, black, indigenous and colored people.

Texas has the largest book ban, with more text censored this year than any other state.

Republican Representative Matt Kraus compiled a list of 850 books on race and sexuality topics and distributed it to schools asking if they had them. According to Politico, a school started removing the books.

Texan parents can also temporarily remove their children from class when discussing material that goes against religious beliefs.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has pledged to give parents more power over their children’s education.

In Wisconsin, Governor Tony Evers warns citizens that if he loses re-election, it is very likely that there will be a book ban.

Meanwhile, people are praising the BPL for its commitment to giving everyone access to banned material.

“What Brooklyn is doing is fantastic,” Tony Marx, president of the New York Public Library, told Politico.

DailyMail.com has reached out to the Pioneer Library System – Norman’s local system – for comment.