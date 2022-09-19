Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and wife Nicola glam up for Amsterdam after-party in NYC with Addison Rae

Newlyweds Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham dressed for the afterparty of David O. Russell’s Amsterdam premiere, held Sunday night at Zero Bond in Manhattan.

The five-month married couple were joined by TikTok creator Addison Rae and her boyfriend, three-time Grammy-nominated music producer Omer Fedi.

Everyone was dressed to perfection except for the Israeli 22-year-old, who looked casual in a $1,550 Balenciaga “XXXL Patched” hoodie over his fiery red locks.

The 23-year-old self-taught chef and 27-year-old actress originally met at Coachella in 2016, but they didn’t go public with their romance until January 2020.

Nicola – who hid her natural mullet under extensions – wore a strapless teal top with a black tea-length skirt, and she boosted her slim six-foot figure with towering black patent heels.

Brooklyn looked smart in a navy suit over a white button-down shirt with no tie and black patent Oxfords.

Earlier that same day, the cover models of Vogue Hong Kong were spotted walking hand-in-hand through Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood.

Beckham wore a blue IBM T-shirt with wide-leg jeans, while Peltz wore towering knee-high boots with a white halter mini dress.

The London-born Englishman too instagram story a photo of herself and the New York-born beauty embracing her 80-year-old billionaire father Nelson Peltz, who owns a home in Bedford, NY.

Nicola too shared a black-and-white photo of herself embracing her 94-year-old grandmother Bunny, whom she called, “My Queen. My rabbit. My Earth Angel.’

Brooklyn rarely shares pictures of himself with his famous parents – David and Victoria Beckham – due to an alleged family breakup following the so-called drama surrounding their April 9 wedding.

On September 5, Pepe Jeans London revealed their commercial for the FW/22 campaign, which portrayed Beckham as a library crasher who jumped the gates and skateboarded.

But the former photographer’s true passion remains the kitchen as he does uploaded his latest Cookin’ With Brooklyn video on August 27.

In it, Brooklyn—who plans to open his own pub in Los Angeles—prepared lemon chicken with orzo.

Meanwhile, Peltz will next guest star as real-life murdered Playboy model Dorothy Stratten in Kumail Nanjiani’s miniseries Welcome to Chippendales, which premieres November 22 on Hulu.

Juliette Lewis, Dan Stevens, Annaleigh Ashford, Murray Bartlett and Andrew Rannells also appear in the original male striptease revue story.

And last year — the Bates Motel alum wrote, co-directed (with Bria Vinaite), and starred as the titular character in the movie Lola James alongside her brother Will Peltz and Oscar nominee Virginia Madsen.