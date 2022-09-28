Brooklyn Nets’ Steve Nash insists he and Kevin Durant have cleared the air after trade controversy

After a summer of stress and headlines, Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash has said everything is “right” between him and star striker Kevin Durant.

It was well documented that Durant not only demanded a trade from Brooklyn, but also tried to give the team an ultimatum to trade him or fire Nash and general manager Sean Marks.

“We’re doing well,” Nash said after the Nets’ first practice session on Tuesday. ‘Were good. Since we spoke, it’s like nothing has changed.

“I have a long history with Kevin. I like the guy. Families have problems. We had a moment and it’s behind us. That’s what happens. It’s a common situation in the competition.’

Nash said he and Durant cleared the air with each other at a meeting held in August when it was decided that all parties would remain with the Nets.

The meeting took place in Los Angeles, attended by Nash, Durant, Marks and Nets. Nash declined to specify what was said to clear the air between him and Durant.

“That’s a private conversation, so I’m not going to get into it,” Nash said. ‘But it was an opportunity for us to clear the air and communicate. It was quite easy, it didn’t take much time, and we got to the bottom of it and decided to move on.’

Nash would also tell reporters that he never fully believed the messages that Durant insisted that he be fired in the first place.

“I never thought that was 100 percent,” Nash said. ‘There was everything. It’s not that black and white, so there were a lot of factors. Lots of things behind the scenes. Many reported cases are incorrect.’

‘A lot of things that are reported are not 100 percent accurate. So you get fragmented bits of truth. You get things that are downright not true. It happens. … So I never really get caught up in all that stuff.”