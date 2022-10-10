Brooklyn Nets practice amid 8,000 fans as Kevin Durant & Steve Nash are given frosty reception

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

As the 2022-23 NBA season draws closer, fans were treated to a showcase at Pier 2 in Brooklyn Bridge Park on Sunday, though not everyone was thrilled to see every team member.

After a disappointing end to last season’s campaign and a turbulent offseason, it looks like part of Brooklyn’s fanbase hadn’t forgotten. While most received a warm welcome, Kevin Durant’s reception was mixed following his request for a swap this off-season.

Anger was even heard as coach Steve Nash was introduced to the 8,000-strong crowd, as fans continue to debate whether he can lead the team to a championship in Brooklyn.

Kevin Durant and his teammates from Brooklyn played in casual practice in front of 8,000 fans

Nash will be under a lot of pressure – if not just from fans and media – ahead of the approaching NBA season given the star-studded trio of Nets, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.

That’s without taking into account the adequate supporting cast of the likes of Joe Harris, Royce O’Neale, Seth Curry and Patty Mills.

After only making the playoffs through the play-in, Brooklyn was knocked out 4-0 by Boston in the opening round of the Eastern Conference postseason.

Players, staff and coaches were treated to a spectacular view of Lower Manhattan on Sunday

In the off-season, it was widely reported that Durant had asked to be traded, or fired, head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks.

Neither scenario came to fruition, but it’s intriguing to note as the New York Post reported that Nash’s sons were seen at the event wearing Durant jerseys.

Despite Brooklyn’s dramatic off-season, Durant has his sights set on the future, at least in public.

“Can we go over that sometime?” Durant asked at the Nets media day last month. “I mean, I know it’s an interesting story. I know it took most of the off season and sells the drama I understand. But I didn’t miss any games. I haven’t missed any workouts. I’m still here. So hopefully we can get past that.

Ben Simmons will be a crucial part of the Nets’ championship aspirations in the 22-23 season

“It’s a lot of nonsense that didn’t make sense. But I don’t want to experience it now. we do not [have] so much time now.’

Nash, Marks and Durant met owner Joe Tsai in Los Angeles on Aug. 22 to clear the air, and the former Thunder and Warriors star explained its contents last month.

“We came out and expressed all our concerns about how we can all get better, and from there it just worked out. I’m glad I’m here now.’

Durant met Sean Marks (L), Steve Nash (R) & owner Joe Tsai to clear the air this off-season

Durant, who has a $192 million four-year extension this season, told why he decided to stay in Brooklyn, rather than go through with his trade demands.

“I felt like we had a good team,” Durant said on media day. “I felt like this was a place I said I wanted to be, and we’re starting to build something in the future to become a solid team. So, to be honest, I still thought it was a great option too.

“This has been a good environment for me for the past two years, even if I had some doubts. But overall I still like to come in here and get work. So I just looked at that.’

Durant and his company will be introduced to the job for the first time when Brooklyn opens their NBA season at home to Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on October 19.