Brooklyn Nets Owner Joe Tsai Supports Employees as Kevin Durant Repeats Trade Request

Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai has officially responded to Kevin Durant’s post: ‘It’s her, or me!’ ultimatum by supporting head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks over the former NBA MVP.

Tsai’s announcement follows a message from The Athletic’s Shams Charania that Durant has lost faith in the team’s direction under Nash and Marks. According to the report, Durant “reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that he would have to choose between Durant or the combination of CEO Marks and Coach Nash.”

Durant reportedly first requested a swap from the team on June 30, but nothing has changed when it comes to finding a new home for the 33-year-old attacker.

Our front office and technical staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interests of the Brooklyn Nets. — Joe Tsai (@joetsai1999) August 8, 2022

Kevin Durant reiterated his request to be traded from the Brooklyn Nets unless Steve Nash and Sean Marks are fired

Joe Tsai (center) attends the Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers game at the Barclays Center

Durant signed in free agency for Brooklyn in the summer of 2019 in a series of moves, including the addition of fellow NBA superstar Kyrie Irving and All-Star DeAndre Jordan.

While Durant was still recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon at the time of the signing, the moves cast untold amounts of excitement among fans and competition personnel that this trio would usher in a new era of dominance in Brooklyn.

So much for that idea.

Durant signed a contract extension with the Nets and he currently has four years and $198 million left on his deal, giving Brooklyn a lot of leverage in trade talks. So far, the Nets have clearly not been hit by an offer for the 6-foot-10 (at least), 12-time All-Star.

In theory, the Nets could completely call off Durant’s bluff and bring him back to play under Nash and Marks, but that comes with a lot of risk.

In recent years, fellow All-Stars Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler and Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden have been traded at what many see

(Left to right) Nets GM Sean Marks, Clara Wu Tsai, wife of Joe Tsai, Nets striker Ben Simmons and Nets coach Steve Nash attend the premiere of “Unfinished Business” during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on June 13th

Coincidentally, Harden gave Durant a front row seat on how to do this after first forcing a very messy trade from Houston to Brooklyn, then again having a slightly less messy, but still messy trade from the Nets to the 76ers. maneuvered.

Recent rumors have stated that the Nets are nowhere near a deal related to relocating Durant.

The Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors were the teams most involved in trading for Durant.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who is employed by the league’s owners, has criticized players forcing trades.

“This has to be a two-way street. Teams offer tremendous security and guarantees to players and are expected to fulfill their end of the bargain in return. Silver said last month.

“I am realistic that there will always be talks behind closed doors between players and their representatives and the teams. But we don’t like to see players asking for trades, and we don’t like to see it happen as it is.”