Brooklyn bishop who was robbed in July shows off his flashy closet

A Brooklyn boujie bishop showed off his huge closet full of designer clothes and shoes more than a week after he was robbed at gunpoint by three men while streaming a sermon live.

Lamor Whitehead showed his followers his flashy display of thousands of dollars worth of clothing during a live-streamed video obtained by world star on August 1

The pastor was robbed on July 24 while speaking to his congregation as the men stormed into the Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries in Brooklyn, New York. However, the stolen jewelry turns out to be just a dent in the pastor’s pocket.

Whitehead styled a white beanie and hoodie that read, “Good afternoon, good afternoon everyone. This is the Bishop, Bishop Whitehead, and I will walk to my prayer room.”

Whitehead gives an over-the-shoulder view of his ‘prayer cabinet’ painted in white and lime green. Shelves of clothing can be seen along the walls, while sealed bags of clothing and boxes lie untouched on the floor.

Whitehead glanced over the shoulder of the closet where unopened bags and boxes lay on the floor. There was a small seating area in the middle of the cabinet

Whitehead showed his display of Fenti and Gucci jackets along with his ‘priestly robes and more’

Part of his closet was reserved for his church robes

The young pastor had several colored suits in his collection. He blew through his clothes that hung in his huge white and lime green colored apartment

“You’d think, ‘Wow, look at your closet,'” he said, taking a closer look at his designer clothes.

“I have all my priestly robes and more. Designer jackets, you name it – Gucci – Loui – you name it. Fendi, you name it,” he said before turning his attention to the unopened boxes and garment bags on the floor.

“More coats,” he said before using a secluded part of his closet for his shoes.

“Every designer wears. Designer clothes for days and days and days and days,” he said.

In a small room in his closet, the pastor walked into his secluded shoe closet. Loafers, dress shoes, tennis shoes and more were displayed along the three walls

“Days and days and days and days of designer clothes,” he said as he showed different parts of his shoe collection

Whitehead was robbed at his church before the video was shot. On July 24, the pastor preached to his congregation dressed in a maroon suit while fashioned a long gold chain and a large ring on each finger.

Whitehead was videotaped and told his faithful before the men with guns arrived, “How many of you have lost your faith because you saw someone else die?”

He then falls to his knees when he sees the robbers, and also hears them say, “Good, good.” The men then circle the stage as they rob the bishop, his wife and the congregation.

The humble church at 922 Remsen Ave. in Brooklyn is near other restaurants and studios

Police confirmed that the robbery stole $400,000 worth of jewelry in Canarsie around 11:15 am.

Mr Whitehead later told his social media followers that his congregation is now “traumatized” by the incident, along with his young daughter.

Later on Instagram, Whitehead said when the three men he described as black stormed in, he was concerned for his community.

He said, ‘To enter a church and traumatize young women and children. The children are still crying. The women are still crying. My wife is crying. You did this with the church and the church where your grandmother praised the Lord.”

Whitehead founded his Brooklyn-based ministry, which has been registered as a for-profit company since March 2014.

Describing Sunday’s events, he explained on Instagram that the robbers pointed a gun at his back as they took his bishop’s cross and the jewelry he was wearing from the top and bottom of his shirt.

Bishop Whitehead said, “I told everyone to go down. I didn’t know if they wanted to shoot the church or come for a robbery.

“They took all my wife’s jewelry and all my jewelry.”

The cleric also said he ran after the robbers and watched them take off their masks and get away in a white Mercedes.