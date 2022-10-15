Brooklyn beekeeper claims NYPD has closed probe into attack that killed her dog

A Brooklyn woman whose dog died after being attacked by a homeless man has claimed that the NYPD has closed the investigation into the case, leaving opinions bitterly divided among neighbors.

Jessica Chrustic, 40, said NYPD officers told her Monday they were closing their investigation after she accompanied them on a fruitless search for the attacker in Prospect Park, according to the report. New York Post.

“Once they dropped me off, I thanked them for their time and then they informed me that they were closing the business,” Chrustic told the outlet.

Chrustic, a professional beekeeper, was walking with her golden retriever mix Moose in the park on the morning of Aug. 3 when a homeless man attacked them with a large stick. The dog died days later from internal injuries.

An NYPD spokesperson disputed Chrustic’s claim that the case was closed, telling DailyMail.com in a statement, “The investigation is active and ongoing.”

Jessica Chrustic, 40, said NYPD officers told her Monday they were closing their investigation into the homeless man who fatally assaulted her dog in Prospect Park.

The alleged attacker can be seen above. Chrustic said the attacker first splashed her and Moose with a bottle of what appeared to be urine, then waved a long stick and hit them.

Moose had a shattered tooth and later died of sepsis from a perforated bowel, an injury vets hadn’t initially discovered

“Since the incident, the NYPD has continued to take investigative measures to bring those responsible to justice,” the department said.

“The NYPD has been conducting quests in the park with witnesses, posting footage of the suspect, and more patrols in the area.”

The attack unfolded early in the morning just before 6 a.m., when Chrustic was out walking Moose and encountered a man rushing through a trash can next to the hiking trail.

She said the attacker first splashed her and Moose with a bottle of what appeared to be urine, then waved a long stick, hitting both her and the dog as it lunged to protect her.

Chrustic escaped significant injury, but Moose had a shattered tooth and later died of sepsis from a perforated bowel, an injury vets hadn’t discovered at first.

The case has divided opinion in the liberal enclave of Park Slope, which borders Prospect Park, with some neighbors calling for an all-out manhunt for the attacker, while others insisting social justice concerns require compassion.

The police have released this sketch of the suspect. Local residents say they often see the man in Prospect Park, but claim the NYPD did little to arrest him

Moose, a golden retriever mix who was murdered on August 3 by a homeless man in Prospect Park

The debate has played out on neighborhood apps like NextDoor, where some users have been shocked by calls to arrest the suspect, who is black and appears to be emotionally unstable and homeless.

A neighbor, Martin Lofsnes, posted a message urging his neighbors to “consider 400 years of systematic racism, which has prevented black people from building generational wealth through home ownership, which has led to the extreme inequality we see today.”

“It’s easy to say you’re pro-prison reform and a liberal until it happens to you,” Lofsnes, 52, said. New York Times.

Kristian Nammack, 59, tried to set up a neighborhood watch, but the group fell apart in a chaotic debate over social justice

“If it happens to you, you have to deal with it. You have to step back, even in that heated situation where her dog died, and say, “What does this mean in the bigger picture?” he added.

Other neighbors, outraged by the attack, made an ill-fated attempt to form a neighborhood watch patrol they called the Park Slope Panthers.

‘Do we want to organize a community safety patrol and take back our park? Think about what the Guardian Angels did to take the subways back in the 1970s/early 80s,” Panthers organizer Kristian Nammack, 59, wrote in a social media post announcing the group. “Maybe we’ll wear cool berets too. I am serious.’

Nammack, a financial adviser who attended the 2008 Occupy Wall Street protests and described his politics as “the Lenin’s left,” decided to organize the group to clean up the neighborhood.

Modeled after the Guardian Angels, the Park Slope Panthers disbanded after a single chaotic gathering, which was disrupted by protesters

“The goal is to be eyes and ears and take back our neighborhood,” read a call to action on MeetUp.

However, the Panthers disbanded after a single chaotic meeting, which was disrupted by protesters.

The protesters accused the predominantly white group of usurping their name from the Black Panthers and supporting a racist police state.

“I find the use of the Panthers as the name of your group abhorrent. It feels contrary to what the Black Panthers would stand for,” said one dissenter, according to Common Sense.

Another person – a white woman named Sky – agreed to discuss the definition of crime.

“Crime is an abstract term that in many ways means nothing,” she said. “The construction of crime is so socially constructed to target black and poor people.”

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).