Brooklyn Beckham’s wife Nicola Peltz flashes her midriff as the couple head to a meeting in NYC

They have been at the center of rumors of a family feud with Beckham.

But Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz brushed aside their recent drama when they attended a meeting in New York City on Wednesday.

Nicola, 27, flashed a hint of her midriff in a sleek black T-shirt and aqua-blue flares as she joined her husband Brooklyn, 23, for a walk in the American city.

Brooklyn Beckham, 23, and wife Nicola Peltz, 27

Showing off her svelte physique, Nicola wore a casual black t-shirt with light blue flared pants, adding some extra height with chunky platform boots as she stepped out with her husband.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn cut a casual figure in jeans, a white t-shirt and a navy zip-up jacket as they headed into town for their meeting.

The couple, who tied the knot since April, didn’t shy away from packing on the PDA, were holding hands as they enjoyed the fall outing.

The actress



Their outing comes amid reports of a huge rift between Nicola and her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham.

The Cold War started when Nicola and Victoria clashed over her wedding dress and the Transformers star accused her new mother-in-law of stealing the spotlight at her wedding.

The Beckhams have refused to pay for Brooklyn’s US green card, a source claims, and recently the one-time Spice Girl snubbed her son and daughter-in-law for her new Paris Fashion Week show, another family insider says.

Though the newlywed chef and Transformers actress are happy and crawling over each other, trouble brews between their two homes.

Brooklyn, meanwhile

A source who knows Nicola well says the drama started around her and Brooklyn’s Palm Beach, Florida, wedding — and has only escalated.

As a celebrity designer, many in the fashion world assumed that Victoria, 48, would design Nicola’s wedding dress. But instead, the bride appeared on the May cover of Vogue in Valentino couture.

Nicola later gave an interview, insisting that turning down Victoria’s offer wasn’t meant to be a little bit against her new mother-in-law.

“I planned and really wanted to, and a few months later she realized her studio couldn’t do it, so I had to pick another dress,” she said. Variety last month. “She would never, never wear it.”

Another source with knowledge of the clothing controversy was believed to believe that Nicola actually considered wearing her mother-in-law’s design, but was abandoned at the ‘last minute’.

The couple, who tied the knot since April

“Valentino was concerned they didn’t have enough time to make the dress because Victoria told de Peltzes at the last minute that her studio couldn’t make the dress for Nicola,” the second source said.

After the dress drama unfolded, Nicola got offended when David and Victoria’s close friend Marc Anthony gave a gushing speech at her wedding — all about Victoria, according to an insider.

“It was just an ode to Victoria and how wonderful she is. Nicola likes to be the center of attention, especially on her wedding day. So this really annoyed her,” the source said.

“She stormed off in the middle of her wedding reception with… [sister] Brittany and her mother, and cried her eyes out.’

Another source agreed that Nicola was upset during the reception, but said it wasn’t because Anthony was talking about Victoria.

This insider claimed that Posh Spice stole the newlyweds’ First Dance song for her own mother-son dance moments before Brooklyn and Nicola had to take two steps for their guests.