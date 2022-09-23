Brooklyn Beckham’s new family: Breakdown of Peltz clan as rift between Nicola and Victoria heats up

Brooklyn Beckham was born to two of the most famous people on the globe: former Spice Girl-turned-designer Victoria and soccer star extraordinaire David.

But when the 23-year-old tied the knot with his new wife Nicola Peltz in April 2022, he gained an incredibly glamorous and wealthy host of in-laws whose influence, not to mention $1.7 billion net worth, rival even that of his celebrity parents.

The aspiring photographer is arguably one of the most recognizable celebrity offspring in the world – however he certainly met his match in model wife Nicola, 27, who has enjoyed a life of excessive wealth and privilege, thanks to her glitzy parents, with whom Brooklyn is said to have grown increasingly close in recent months.

His tight bond with the Peltz parents has become all the more significant of late – after rumors began circulating that his mother, Victoria was embroiled in a bitter feud with his wife Nicola over claims that the newlywed rejected the designer’s offer to create a custom gown for her ceremony.

Speculation about a rift between the two women has been rife for months, but further fuel was thrown over the fiery dispute this week, when Nicola herself addressed the rumors in an interview with Grazia USA, hitting back at accusations that she had ‘never planned’ to wear a VB design at her wedding – and insisting that it was actually Victoria who said her atelier could not complete the design.

‘We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn’t hear anything. Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn’t make it,’ Nicola, who ended up donning a stunning couture Valentino dress for the wedding, told the magazine.

For his part, Brooklyn made his position in the rift incredibly clear, telling the publication that his wife is his ‘number one priority’ and that they ‘have each other’s back 100 per cent’.

When Brooklyn Beckham married Nicola Peltz in April 2022, he certainly gained a lot of family members – as his new wife helms from an enormous brood of 12 people. He is seen with Nicola and two of her brothers

Her father (seen with Nicola in 2018) is actually a billionaire investor who started as a delivery truck driver and worked his way up to launch one of the biggest food distributing companies in the world, earning him a net worth of $1.6 billion

Nicola has seven full siblings and two half siblings – some of whom have also launched impressive careers and have propelled themselves into the spotlight for their own careers. She is seen left with brother Diesel and right with Diesel and Zachary

It was the first time that Nicola had addressed rumors about the feud head-on – however she has made what some fans have interpreted as sly digs at her in-laws in the past, including in a Tatler cover interview in which she waxed lyrical about Brooklyn’s tight-knit relationship with her billionaire father Nelson, while criticizing the way in which her husband had been ‘pressured to please people with his career’ in the past.

Over the years, Brooklyn has tried his hand at a number of different careers, including soccer – just like dad David – photography, modeling, and, most recently, cooking, which he appears to have decided is his new raison d’être, despite skepticism from critics who have thus far been less than impressed by his efforts at transforming into a bona fide TV chef.

But Nicola – who comes from a family of high-achievers – says that he has many ‘exciting things’ ahead of him, noting that he has turned to her dad Nelson, not his own father David, for advice on how to expand his thus-far lackluster career.

‘Brooklyn is getting into very exciting things with his shows and also business things and it’s really sweet,’ she told Tatler. ‘I watch him call my dad and say, “What do you think about this?” I love watching him learn from my dad.’

Her family has seemingly embraced Brooklyn with open arms, welcoming him into their brood with great enthusiasm – and, according to Nicola, offering him with a source of support and advice.

But who exactly is among the budding chef’s new inner circle of in-laws?

At the head of the Peltz clan is Nicola’s father, a billionaire investor who started his career as a delivery truck driver and worked his way up to launch one of the biggest food distributing companies in the world; he is now worth more than the Beckhams – with a stunning net worth of $1.6 billion – while her mother is a former model.

Nicola has seven full siblings and two half siblings – some of whom have also launched impressive careers and have propelled themselves into the spotlight for their own achievements.

One of her brothers followed in his father’s footsteps and became a booming businessman, while another is a social media whizz and has launched two successful apps.

All of them have appeared to form a super tight bond with Brooklyn amid speculation that Nicola is feuding with the Beckham’s – leaving many to wonder, does Brooklyn’s loyalties lie with his new family?

Back in July, Brooklyn he missed a trip with his entire family – they were vacationing on a mega-yacht in Europe – and partied with Nicola’s siblings instead, while celebrating her grandmother, Bunny’s 94th birthday

Rumors have been swirling for months now that Nicola and Brooklyn’s mom, Victoria, are in the midst of a rift – and Brooklyn seems to be team Peltz in the drama. The couple is pictured with the Beckhams in March 2021

An impressive family resume, to say the least, and one that Brooklyn is no doubt eager to mirror – a goal that he hopes to achieve, at least in part it seems, by seeking the wisdom of his billionaire father-in-law.

But his increasingly-close relationship with his in-laws has raised additional questions about the rift between his wife and his parents, with whom he has previously known to enjoy a very tight-knit bond.

Initially, Nicola and her mother-in-law appeared to enjoy the same close-knit relationship, with the pair regularly sharing selfies and family photos on their respective social media accounts and often liking each others content. But eagle-eyed fans started to speculate that tensions had arisen between the ladies, after they went months without engaging online.

In fact, Victoria hasn’t liked a single post by Nicola since May 26 – four months ago – a veritable age in the capricious world of social media, where such things truly matter.

As the two families appear to be divided, FEMAIL has uncovered all the details on the Peltz clan. From Nicola’s billionaire investor father to her famous actor brother, here’s everything you need to know about Brooklyn’s new family. Nicola is seen with her big sister, Brittany, and her brother Brad

Back in July, Brooklyn appeared to back his wife up in the alleged squabble again, when he missed a trip with his entire family – they were vacationing on a mega-yacht in Europe – and partied with Nicola’s siblings instead, while celebrating her grandmother, Bunny’s 94th birthday.

At the time, the actress flaunted her husband’s allegiance by posting an adorable clip of Brooklyn reading a birthday card to the 94-year-old Peltz matriarch at the celebration to Instagram, in which he thanked her for letting him into her ‘gorgeous family.’

‘Happy birthday, I love you so much and I’m so honored to be here on your birthday,’ Brooklyn said to Nicola’s grandmother in the heartfelt video. ‘You’re so amazing and you look so gorgeous today. Thank you for letting me into your gorgeous family.’

Brooklyn has certainly grown close to the Peltz squad, often popping up in pictures that Nicola shared with her siblings – leaving many to wonder, does Brooklyn’s loyalties lie with his new family?

Brooklyn has shared numerous snaps with his wife and her family members in recent months, but he hasn’t posted anything about his own relatives since July, when he wished his younger sister, Harper, a happy birthday. Before that, he shared a photo with his father and brothers after his wedding in April.

As the two families appear to be divided, FEMAIL has uncovered all the details on the Peltz clan. From Nicola’s billionaire investor father to her famous actor brother, here’s everything you need to know about Brooklyn’s new family.

Nicola’s parents: Billionaire investor Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner

Nicola was born in Westchester, New York, on January 9, 1995. She is the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and model Claudia Heffner. She is seen with her parents in April 2021

Her father, Nelson (seen with Nicola when she was a child), now 80, dropped out of the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School in 1962 and began working as a delivery truck driver for his grandfather’s food distribution business

Nicola was born in Westchester, New York, on January 9, 1995. She is the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and model Claudia Heffner.

Her father, Nelson, now 80, was born to a Jewish family in Brooklyn, and dropped out of the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School in 1962 with the dreams of becoming a ski instructor, but instead, began working as a delivery truck driver for his grandfather’s food distribution business, A. Peltz & Sons.

Nelson then focused his efforts into building his family’s tiny frozen-food business in Brooklyn into one of the largest frozen food distributors in the north east.

He slowly worked his way up the rankings and eventually, he and his brother, Robert Peltz (Nicola’s uncle), found themselves in charge of the company.

The brothers worked hard to expand the business, which they renamed Flagstaff Corp., and by 1973, it had earned more than $150 million in sales.

It went on to become one of the the largest packaging companies in the world, before they ultimately sold it, earning Nelson $840 million in the process.

Nelson (seen with Nicola) then focused his efforts into building his family’s tiny frozen-food business in Brooklyn into one of the largest frozen food distributors – before he ultimately sold it, earning him $840 million in the process

Nelson (seen with Nicola) then founded an investing firm called Trian Fund Management, L.P., which went on to invest in companies like Heinz, Cadbury, Kraft Foods, Wendy’s, Pepsi, Procter & Gamble, and Family Dollar

He had three different wives, and he is currently still married to Nicola’s mom, Claudia (seen together in 2011)

Nelson, along with his business partner, Peter May, then founded an investing firm called Trian Fund Management, L.P., which went on to invest in companies like Heinz, Cadbury, Kraft Foods, Pepsi, Procter & Gamble, and Family Dollar. He is now also the non-executive chairman of Wendy’s, Sysco, and The Madison Square Garden Company.

They tied the knot in 1985, and have had eight children together; he also has two kids from his pat relationships

He had three different wives, and he is currently still married to Nicola’s mom, Claudia. They tied the knot in 1985, and have had eight children together; he also has two kids from his past relationships.

‘Each one of my kids is very special, and each one I have a very special relationship with,’ he previously told Life & Style.

‘It sounds hard with 10 kids, and sometimes it is hard. I try to give them my best advice, and they cut me a certain amount of slack.’

In 2014, Forbes listed him as one of the 25 highest-earning hedge fund managers that year, making roughly $430 million over the previous 12 months. As of October 2021, the outlet reported that his net worth was estimated at $1.7 billion.

The billionaire investor and his wife own property in Palm Beach, Florida, as well as Bedford, New York, where they seem to split their time.

The sprawling mansion in New York comes complete with its own ice hockey rink, a full rota of staff – including housekeepers, bodyguards, maids, and gardeners – and a flock of albino peacocks, while the $85.6 million, 44,000-square-foot home in Florida boasts 27 bedrooms, an enormous outdoor pool, tennis courts, and a guest house, sitting on a whopping 13-acres of land.

As for Nicola’s mom (pictured together in July), 67, she previously worked as a model and has become known for her philanthropy in her later years; together, she and Nelson founded the Nelson and Claudia Peltz Family Foundation in 2011

The billionaire investor and his wife own property in Palm Beach, Florida (left), as well as Bedford, New York (right), where they seem to split their time

He also owns two private jets and has gained a slew of celebrity friends, including golfer and entrepreneur Greg Norman and former President Donald Trump.

It’s been reported that Claudia, who lives a pretty private life now, has her own net worth of $5 million from her modeling endeavors. Nicola is pictured with her parents in June 2021

The tycoon is a long-term supporter of Trump – they have been neighbors for decades in Florida and he even held a $590,000-per-couple fundraiser for the politician.

Nelson said previously: ‘His policies, to me, are the right policies for America. We have exported tens of millions of jobs – of manufacturing jobs over the last 40, 50 years, pick whatever time frame you want.

‘We exported them generously. We gave them to Europe, we gave them to Asia. Now it’s time to bring those jobs back.’

However after the Capitol Hill riots in January 2021, he told CNBC that he was ‘sorry’ he voted for Trump in the 2020 election.

As for Nicola’s mom, 67, she previously worked as a model and has become known for her philanthropy in her later years; together, she and Nelson founded the independent company Nelson and Claudia Peltz Family Foundation in 2011.

It’s been reported that Claudia, who lives a pretty private life now, has her own net worth of $5 million from her modeling endeavors.

Nicola’s brother: Businessman Matthew Peltz

Nicola’s eldest brother, Matthew Peltz (pictured), 37, followed in their father’s footsteps and has become a successful businessman in his own right – serving as a partner and senior analyst at his investment management firm

The Yale University graduate, who is said to be worth $884 million, is married to a woman named Hallie, and they welcomed a son, named Asher Lion (seen with Nicola), in 2020

While some of Nicola’s nine siblings have stayed out of the spotlight, others have launched major careers of their own.

Nicola’s eldest brother, Matthew Peltz, 37, followed in their father’s footsteps and has become a successful businessman in his own right – serving as a partner and senior analyst at his investment management firm.

‘As a senior member of the investment team, he sources and generates new investment ideas, leads due diligence on potential investments and focuses on portfolio construction, risk management and corporate governance matters,’ his bio reads.

He has also served as the director at Wendy’s Co. since 2015, and is a board member for New York’s Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS).

The Yale University graduate, who is said to be worth $884 million, recently splurged by purchasing a waterfront mansion in Palm Beach for $10.5 million – complete with six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a massage room, and a swimming pool.

He is married to a woman named Hallie, and they welcomed a son, named Asher Lion, in 2020.

Nicola’s brother: Famous actor Will Peltz

Will Peltz (pictured with Nicola in 2017), 34, is a well-known actor, making his debut in an episode of the show Medium in 2010 before going on to star in the movie Abduction one year later

His other acting credits include In Time, To Write Love on her Arms, The Collection, Sugar, As Cool as I Am, Paranoia, Unfriend, Men, Women & Children, Safelight, The Outcasts, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, You Are Here, Manifest, and Exploited

Will (seen with his mom) told VMAN magazine that it was his sister Nicola that helped him realize his love for acting. He said: ‘She would ask me to run lines with her, I realized this was something I was really passionate about and wanted to pursue’

He’s currently dating model Kenya Kinski-Jones, who he has been with since 2011

Will Peltz, 34, is a well-known actor, making his debut in an episode of the show Medium in 2010 before going on to star in the movie Abduction one year later.

His other acting credits include the sci-fi flick In Time, drama film To Write Love on her Arms, slasher The Collection, 2013 movie Sugar, comedy-drama As Cool as I Am, Paranoia (which also starred Liam Hemsworth, Amber Heard, and Harrison Ford), supernatural movie Unfriend, indie flick Men, Women & Children, Safelight (alongside Evan Peters), The Deleted, teen comedy film The Outcasts, Netflix’s Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, sci-fi comedy Time Freak, You Are Here, the series Manifest, 13 Minutes, and Exploited.

He has an impressive seven more movies in the works and has also dabbled in modeling. He’s currently dating model Kenya Kinski-Jones, who he has been with since 2011.

He once told VMAN magazine that it was his sister Nicola that helped him realize his love for acting.

‘My younger sister Nicola is an actress and would ask me to run lines with her. That was the first time I’d ever seen a script,’ he recalled.

‘She was nine at the time, so I would read to help her understand the overall story. Between that and running lines with her, I realized this was something I was really passionate about and wanted to pursue.’

Nicola’s brother: Former professional hockey player Brad Peltz

Brad Peltz, 32, is a former professional hockey player who played for the Ottawa Senators between August 2012 and April 2013

Brad (seen with Nicola in 2016) graduated from Yale University in 2015 with a degree in Political Science, and went on to become the founder of Mymo – an automated scheduling system for medical appointments

He has been pictured hanging out with the likes of Elon Musk and Cindy Crawford over the years

Brad Peltz, 32, is a former professional hockey player who played for the Ottawa Senators between August 2012 and April 2013.

It turns out, hockey is something that Nicola also has a talent for, as she previously revealed that her dad thought she would go pro when she was younger.

‘I think my dad thought I was going to be in the women’s league for ice hockey, but I fell in love with drama, and I asked my mom if I could get involved with it,’ she shared.

Brad graduated from Yale University in 2015 with a degree in Political Science, and went on to become the founder of Mymo – an automated scheduling system for medical appointments which ‘enhances the experience between the patient and physician allowing for a better continuity of care.’

He has been pictured hanging out with the likes of Elon Musk and Cindy Crawford over the years.

Nicola’s sister: Fashion designer Brittany Peltz

Nicola’s only sister, Brittany Peltz (pictured with her grandmother, mom, and Nicola), 30, was a competitive figure skater during her early years, but stopped participating in the sport as she got older; she went on to study film at NYU’s Tisch School

The fashion designer later founded her own children’s-wear company, called Leah + Rae, in February 2018. She and Nicola are seen together in November 2021

Brittany (seen in January with Nicola) also started a home design brand called SENA, which ‘exemplifies her philosophy of balancing wellness, spirituality, and good energy to make a home an oasis of tranquility,’ according to Aventura magazine

The brunette is married to Franz Buerstedde, the Managing Director at a global private equity firm called Rhône Group, and the couple share three daughters, named Eva, Lila Rae, and Indy Moon, as well as one son named Phoenix Blu

Nicola’s only sister, Brittany Peltz, 30, was a competitive figure skater during her early years, but stopped participating in the sport as she got older; she went on to study film at NYU’s Tisch School.

The fashion designer later founded her own children’s-wear company, called Leah + Rae, in February 2018. She also started a home design brand called SENA, which ‘exemplifies her philosophy of balancing wellness, spirituality, and good energy to make a home an oasis of tranquility,’ according to Aventura magazine.

‘Our work is not purely grounded in the physical beauty of a room, but in creating a room and a home that speak to a person’s lifestyle and how they want to spend time in each of those spaces,’ she told the outlet.

‘All the pieces on the e-boutique are ones that I would personally use in my own home for myself, my family, or a client.’

The brunette is married to Franz Buerstedde, the Managing Director at a global private equity firm called Rhône Group, and the couple share three daughters, named Eva, Lila Rae, and Indy Moon, as well as one son named Phoenix Blu; the family lives in Miami, Florida.

Nicola’s brother: App creator Diesel Peltz

27-year-old Diesel Peltz (left) is a social networking whizz. He serves as the CEO of social networking company Twenty, an app that helps ‘friends meet up in real life by planning future hangouts’

27-year-old Diesel Peltz is a social networking whizz. He serves as the CEO of social networking company Twenty, an app that helps ‘friends meet up in real life by planning future hangouts.’

According to Forbes, the company, which has two million users and has raised more than $40 million in funding, recently joined forces with location-based network Mappen.

His success on the app earned him a spot on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list for Consumer Technology this year.

Diesel, who studied at NYU but never earned his degree, has also launched Healthy Together – a ‘proprietary public health and safety platform that builds technology solutions for government, education and enterprise.’

Nicola’s twin brothers: Highschoolers Zachary and Gregory Peltz

According to their social media accounts, twins Zachary (pictured) and Gregory Peltz, 17, both play hockey like their big brother Brad

The teens made headlines in May 2016, when it was reported that Nelson had spent $2 million on their bar mitzvah, which took place at the The Pierre Hotel. Zachary is seen with Brooklyn

The twins reportedly attend a prep school in Connecticut. Gregory is pictured (center)

According to their social media accounts, twins Zachary and Gregory Peltz, 17, both play hockey like their big brother Brad.

The teens made headlines in May 2016, when it was reported that Nelson had spent $2 million on their bar mitzvah.

The lavish event – which took place at the The Pierre Hotel – was attended by hundreds of guests (including Madison Square Garden executive chairman James Dolan) and saw stilt-walkers, two bands, five singers, a hockey rink, a basketball hoop, and video games to provide entertainment, according to Town and Country magazine.

The twins reportedly attend a prep school in Connecticut. The rest of Nicola’s siblings have done their best to stay out of the limelight. They don’t have any public social media accounts – so not much about them is known.