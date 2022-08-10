Brooklyn Beckham struggles to get out of McLaren sports car in West Hollywood

Brooklyn Beckham appeared to be struggling to get out of a lavish McLaren 765LT sports car in West Hollywood on Monday.

The 23-year-old model, whose father David Beckham is known for being a fan of the sleek cars, saw him juggle his coffee and keys as he emerged from the low driver’s door.

Brooklyn was casually dressed for the outing with a plain white T-shirt and baggy jeans with a single small rip across one knee.

Lush: Brooklyn Beckham appeared to struggle to get out of a lavish McLaren 765LT sports car in West Hollywood on Monday

The tattooed heartthrob was also wearing a set of white sneakers and his dark hair up.

His stunning sports car turned out to be a McLaren 765LT, making it one of only 765 produced.

The car was painted a striking red with black accents and appeared to have stylish butterfly doors.

Brooklyn appeared to have parked the expensive vehicle in the street for a moment to run to a store before setting off.

There it goes: The 23-year-old model, whose father David Beckham is known for being a fan of the sleek cars, saw him juggle his coffee and keys as he emerged from the low driver’s door

Understood: Brooklyn was casually dressed for the outing with a plain white T-shirt and baggy jeans with a single small rip across one of the knees

Sweet ride: the star was the petrolhead every inch as he went to the car

Calm: Brooklyn looked relaxed as he enjoyed a break from his hectic schedule

Like father, like son: It’s not clear if the expensive vehicle was Brooklyn’s own car, or if it just borrowed something from his father David Beckham (seen in 2019). The sportster is a fan of the automaker and owns a black McLaren MP4-12C Spider

It’s not clear if the expensive vehicle was Brooklyn’s own car, or if he just borrowed something from his father David.

The sportster is a fan of the high-performance automaker and owns a beautiful black McLaren MP4-12C Spider.

His son’s outing was missing Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz. After dating a string of actresses, models and singers, Brooklyn and the Bates Motel actress announced their engagement in July 2020, and tied the knot in Palm Beach, Florida in April of this year.

Rumor has it that Nicola has been in a ‘cold war’ lately with Brooklyn’s mother, Victoria Beckham.

Married: Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz, was missing during his son’s outing. They announced their engagement in July 2020 and got married in April of this year in Palm Beach, Florida; seen in September 2021 in NYC

Rumor has it that Nicola has been in a ‘cold war’ lately with Brooklyn’s mother, Victoria Beckham, according to a source for Page Six; David and Victoria seen in September 2019 in London

“They can’t stand each other and don’t talk,” a source close to the Beckhams claimed Page six last week. “The run-up to the wedding was terrible.”

They said Nicola had tried to keep her future mother-in-law away from her wedding planning and she was reportedly unwilling to share details of the ceremony with Victoria.

The “non-stop petty drama” has apparently spilled over into concerned Brooklyn as well, with David and Victoria reportedly “not talking to him much in recent months.”

On Frida, Nicola shared a photo of herself looking glum sitting in bed while unloading in her Instagram caption.

Candid: Nicola shared an emotional message on Friday in which she spoke candidly about her upbringing. But many believed the cryptic message was another dig amid the ongoing alleged feud she has with her mother-in-law Victoria.

“Sometimes I find it hard to show how sad I am,” she began. “Growing up with seven siblings and two very strong parents made me very hard, they hammered me not to let me down or hurt my heart.”

She continued: “It made me put up such a wall to protect myself, especially in this industry. We all have days when people make you feel bad and it’s okay to be hurt by it.

“I thought I’d write something because I never show this side of myself here. I wanted to show this side of myself. I love you all so much and really appreciate all your support. It means so much if you guys are nice on my page. I want you to know that I see you, I hear you, and it means a lot to me.’

David showed he was on her side when he noted: ‘You have the most amazing heart xx I love you so much xx.’

Emotional: On Instagram on Saturday, Nicola shared a photo of herself looking sad with red watery eyes, as the beauty confesses that she “finds it hard to show the sad parts of me”