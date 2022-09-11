Brooklyn Beckham steps out in a Britney T-shirt as he plants a kiss on his wife Nicola Peltz in NYC

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz were not rushed by the rain during their departure from New York on Sunday.

The lovebirds wrapped their arms around each other, shielding themselves from the rain with an umbrella as they strolled through downtown Manhattan.

David Beckham’s 23-year-old son wore a Britney Spears T-shirt as he planted a tender kiss on the cheek of his wife of five months during the outing.

The pair both chose to go casual for the outing – each wore baggy denim jeans, while Nicola paired her look with a yellow V-neck sweater.

The actress elevated her slender frame in a pair of sky-high platform boots while lugging her belongings in a black handbag.

Despite the rain, the celebrity offspring each wore black sunglasses while going about their business in the Big Apple.

Their outing comes amid reports of a huge rift between Nicola and mother-in-law Victoria Beckham.

The Cold War started when Nicola and Victoria clashed over her wedding dress and the Transformers star accused her new mother-in-law of stealing the spotlight at her wedding.

The Beckhams have refused to pay for Brooklyn’s US green card, a source claims, and recently the one-time Spice Girl snubbed her son and daughter-in-law for her new Paris Fashion Week show, another family insider says.

Though the newlywed chef and Transformers actress are happy and crawling over each other, trouble brews between their two homes.

A source who knows Nicola well says the drama started around her and Brooklyn’s Palm Beach, Florida, wedding — and has only escalated.

As a celebrity designer, many in the fashion world assumed that Victoria, 48, would design Nicola’s wedding dress. But instead, the bride appeared on the May cover of Vogue in Valentino couture.

Nicola later gave an interview, insisting that turning down Victoria’s offer wasn’t meant to be a little bit against her new mother-in-law.

“I planned and really wanted to, and a few months later she realized her studio couldn’t do it, so I had to pick another dress,” she said. Variety last month.

But an insider said Nicola, 27, “never planned” to wear Victoria Beckham to her wedding.

“She always let her design something. But she would never do that to her,” the source said. “She has too many really talented designer friends.

“It’s like when you have an in-laws and they say they make the best meatballs, you hate meatballs, but you let them cook it anyway. That’s exactly what happened.

“She would never, never wear it.”

Another source with knowledge of the clothing controversy was believed to believe that Nicola actually considered wearing her mother-in-law’s design, but was abandoned at the ‘last minute’.

“Valentino was concerned they didn’t have enough time to make the dress because Victoria told de Peltzes at the last minute that her studio couldn’t make the dress for Nicola,” the second source said.

After the dress drama unfolded, Nicola got offended when David and Victoria’s close friend Marc Anthony gave a gushing speech at her wedding — all about Victoria, according to an insider.

“It was just an ode to Victoria and how wonderful she is. Nicola likes to be the center of attention, especially on her wedding day. So this really annoyed her,” the source said.

“She stormed off in the middle of her wedding reception with… [sister] Brittany and her mother, and cried her eyes out.’

Another source agreed that Nicola was upset during the reception, but said it wasn’t because Anthony was talking about Victoria.

This insider claimed that Posh Spice stole the newlyweds’ First Dance song for her own mother-son dance moments before Brooklyn and Nicola had to take two steps for their guests.

A source at the wedding told DailyMail.com: “Marc asked Nicola and Brooklyn to pick their favorite song to dedicate to them, and that was their favorite.”

“Nicola left the room because she and Brooklyn thought Marc was introducing them to a special dance to a love song the couple had chosen,” the second source said.

“But without any warning and at Victoria’s request, Marc switched it to a mother-son dance with the same song.

“Most guests noticed that something had happened. It was uncomfortable for the couple who thought it would be a special moment for them.”