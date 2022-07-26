Brooklyn Beckham spends time with Nicola Peltz’s relatives amid rumors of feud between two families

Nicola Peltz appears to have thrown down another gauntlet in her alleged feud with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham by posting a video of her husband Brooklyn gushing about joining her ‘gorgeous family’ – as he skipped out on a vacation with his parents and siblings to spend time with his wife’s relatives instead.

Fans have wondered for weeks if Brooklyn’s singer and fashion designer mother, Victoria Beckham, had a fall-out with her new daughter-in-law, after they noticed that the pair – who used to fawn over each other’s pictures online – have had virtual silence for quite some time.

Now, it appears as though Brooklyn, 23, is taking his wife’s side in the alleged squabble, as he missed a trip with his entire family – they are currently vacationing on a mega-yacht in Europe – and partied with Nicola’s siblings instead, while celebrating her grandmother, Bunny’s 94th birthday on Sunday.

The actress, 27, who tied the knot with the budding chef back in May, flaunted her husband’s allegiance by posting an adorable clip of Brooklyn reading a birthday card to the 94-year-old Peltz matriarch at the celebration to Instagram, in which he thanked her for letting him into her ‘gorgeous family.’

Nicola shared a glimpse of the loving moment between her husband and her grandmother, making it clear that she and Brooklyn are as close as could be, as rumors continue to swirl that the Peltzs and the Beckhams are at odds.

The alleged fight started at their wedding, when it was reported that the former Spice Girls member and her husband, acclaimed soccer player David Beckham, were not seated at their table. An onlooker claimed that the Beckhams ‘were not at the forefront’ and that the ‘wedding was all about the Peltz family.’

Since then, Nicola and Victoria have scarcely liked each other’s pictures on social media, despite the fact that they used to always show support for one another online. And rumors were intensified when fans noticed that Brooklyn was missing from his family vacation last week.

While Brooklyn spent quality time with the Peltz’s, his parents, Victoria and David, as well as his siblings, Cruz, Romeo, and Harper, all vacationed together on a luxury yacht on the French Riviera. The Beckhams are seen on the vacation

Nicola also shared a group photo that featured herself, Brooklyn, her grandmother, and all of her siblings – making it known that Brooklyn fit right in with her family and leaving fans to wonder, is Nicola’s post a message to the Beckhams?

Now, fans are left wondering – is Nicola’s newest post a message to the Beckhams of her husband’s loyalty to her and her family?

‘Happy birthday, I love you so much and I’m so honored to be here on your birthday,’ Brooklyn said to Nicola’s grandmother in the heartfelt video. ‘You’re so amazing and you look so gorgeous today. Thank you for letting me into your gorgeous family.’

Supermodel Gigi Hadid also joined the Beckhams on the lavish trip, who was actually introduced to the family through Nicola, as she once dated Gigi’s brother, Anwar; they were together for over a year before they split in May 2018

Bunny had a huge grin on her face as he read the touching message to her, and when he finished, she gave him a big hug and told him, ‘You’re so beautiful, thank you.’

In the caption, Nicola said the video ‘melted her heart into a puddle,’ with the model adding, ‘[Just] look at her face.’

The newlyweds were also seen hanging out with Nicola’s brothers – Will, Matthew, Bradley, Diesel, Gregory, and Zachary – at the celebration, as well as her sister, Brittany. Nicola shared a group photo of all of them together, making it known that Brooklyn fit right in with her family.

While Brooklyn spent quality time with the Peltz’s, his parents, Victoria and David, as well as his siblings, Cruz, Romeo, and Harper, all vacationed together on a luxury yacht on the French Riviera.

The Beckhams own their own $5 million yacht, however, the family opted not to use it for the getaway; instead, they chose to spend their vacation on a sprawling 311-foot boat – which costs $2.2 million per week to rent.

The vessel comes with its own swimming pool, spa and sauna, movie theater, dancefloor, and gym, and it can sleep up to 12 guests. There is also a huge indoor and outdoor dining area on board, where staff serve guests breakfast, lunch, and dinner. In total, there are 28 crew members dedicated to providing outstanding service on the charter.

The boat is also filled with ‘action-packed water toys’ so that guests can ‘turn the Mediterranean into your own private playground,’ its website reads.

The yacht that the Beckhams own can only fit up to eight guests and is much smaller, so that could be why they chose to rent one rather than take their own. Their boat is 94-feet-long and has four bedrooms, as well a separate crew quarters.

And while Nicola and Brooklyn skipped out on the getaway, they went on their own yacht vacation earlier this month – while celebrating their honeymoon in France and Italy (pictured)

Supermodel Gigi Hadid also joined the Beckhams on the lavish trip, who was actually introduced to the family through Nicola, as she once dated Gigi’s brother, Anwar; they were together for over a year before they split in May 2018.

And while Nicola and Brooklyn skipped out on the getaway, they went on their own yacht vacation earlier this month – while celebrating their honeymoon in France and Italy.

They rented James Packer’s $200 million yacht for the day, which stretches across 354-feet and can accommodate 22 guests. When it comes to its lavish amenities, the boat comes complete with a large swimming pool, a movie theater, a gym, a beauty salon, a helipad, and a nightclub.

The pair was seen soaking up the sun together on the boat, alongside some members of Nicola’s family, while Brooklyn was later spotted leaping off the deck of the boat into the turquoise waters, and smoking a cigar with some friends.

Many people have wondered if Nicola and Victoria have been fighting in recent weeks. The rumors first developed after her wedding to Brooklyn, when it was reported that the Beckhams were not seated on the top table with the bride and groom, as is the British custom.

While some theorized the reason was that David and Victoria hosted their own table for family and friends, guests were quick to notice that the Beckhams did not take center stage.

‘The top table was all Peltzes and it really felt as if the Beckhams were not at the forefront,’ an onlooker told DailyMail.com.

‘There was a feeling that the wedding was all about the Peltz family, as you can imagine, as it was their house and their daughter and their son making the speeches.’

The two women’s lack of social media interactions have since fueled the rumors. Back in 2021, Victoria liked 25 of Nicola’s posts in a three-month period, and Nicola liked 20 of hers in the same time frame. Now that has dwindled to a quarter of that amount.

In fact, Victoria hasn’t liked a single post by Nicola since May 26 – two months ago, a veritable age in the capricious world of social media, where such things truly matter.

Victoria hasn’t reacted to a number of pictures taken by Vogue from Nicola’s wedding day, nor did she like pictures of Nicola and Brooklyn at the Met Gala weeks later. Then there were the four posts from her honeymoon with Brooklyn – none of them liked by Victoria.

In turn, Nicola has also been strangely sparing in her likes on Victoria’s Instagram since the wedding, too. While she did hit the like button on a pic Victoria shared of Harper on July 17, she didn’t like Victoria’s gushing post celebrating her wedding anniversary with David, nor did she like Victoria’s post wishing David a Happy Birthday.

On Father’s Day, she also avoided the like button – even though that post was accompanied by a picture of David Beckham with his son – and her husband – Brooklyn.

There was a further oversight when Nicola didn’t like three posts shared by Victoria from her and Brooklyn’s wedding.

‘There seems to be some sort of a distance between the Beckham family and the Peltz clan, and Brooklyn and Nicola appear to be drawing away from the Beckhams,’ a source said.

‘It’s probably only natural but they were very close to Brooklyn always. The Beckhams would not be the first parents to find it challenging when their children marry and get absorbed into someone else’s family.’

A different insider, though, said talk of a schism is ‘silly,’ and that David and Victoria are due to meet up with the newlyweds in America soon – pointing out that they all recently went out for dinner in Venice.