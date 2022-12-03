Brooklyn Beckham shows off his Christmas tree with festive rainbow fairy lights

Brooklyn Beckham showed off his Christmas tree and other decorations as he marked the start of the holiday season on Friday.

David and Victoria Beckham’s son, 23, took to Instagram to share a video of his festive Christmas decorations as Last Christmas by Wham! played in the background.

In the clip, Brooklyn sat on the couch with his dog Lamb, who he shares with wife Nicola Peltz, as he admired his Christmas tree.

The picturesque tree was decorated with silver and gold baubles and an array of festive decorations, including reindeer and snowmen.

The Christmas lights flashed blue before changing to a rainbow look, while there were also two perfectly wrapped presents under the tree.

In addition to his Christmas tree, Brooklyn also had Twinkly Christmas lights adorned an entire wall and wrapped around a mirror to complete his festive decorations.

In the video, Brooklyn cut a casual figure in black pants and a white long-sleeved top as he petted his beloved bichon frize Lamb.

He tucked his brunette locks under an Adidas snapback hat as he used his phone to change the color of his Christmas lights.

Alongside the clip, he wrote, “Hope everyone has the most wonderful holiday season @twinkly #twinkly #TwinklyXmas #ad.”

Another photo also showed Brooklyn sporting a smart figure in a soft black suit and white shirt hugging his dog Lamb in front of the Christmas tree.

It comes after Brooklyn celebrated his first Thanksgiving with wife Nicola, 27, since they tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in April.

In the photos, Nicola flashed her midriff in a black crop top and jeans, while budding chef Brooklyn, 23, opted for a white T-shirt while sipping a bottle of beer.

In another shot, Nicola glared at the camera wearing a white bathrobe as she had her glamorous look touched up by her makeup artist.

The Bates Motel actress later posed for an impromptu photo shoot in her bedroom, before being joined by her mother Claudia Heffner Peltz, 67.

Nicola, whose father is Wendy’s Company chairman Nelson Peltz, 80, hugged her grandmother Bunny as they both beamed from ear to ear.

She kicked her legs on a vanity table after donning an all-white outfit, while a young girl adored cat as she lay on the floor.

The married couple also celebrated the US holiday with Selena Gomez, who shared a TikTok video that gave an insight into their day.

The trio was among a group of friends who entered the kitchen to help prepare their holiday meal.