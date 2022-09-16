Brooklyn Beckham shares a cuddle with wife Nicola Peltz as his dad David sheds a tear for the Queen

Brooklyn Beckham hugged his wife Nicola Peltz on Friday as they shared a picture in love from bed – wrapping their arms around each other as the heiress posted the moment to her 2.7 million Instagram followers.

But across the pond, David, the chief’s budding father, was pictured shedding a tear in Westminister Hall as he mourned Queen Elizabeth II — and took the day to pay his respects at her coffin.

It comes as rumors of a rift between the Beckhams and their eldest son’s wife are growing – reportedly, his mother is leaving Victoria ‘heartbroken’.

In the hugged snap, a shirtless Brooklyn wrapped both arms around his wife as he nestled his face into her neck.

A glimpse of his impressive collection of tattoos could be seen in the photo – with as many as 70 of the 100 inks dedicated to Nicola.

Nicola draped a ribbed camisole over a black bra and placed one arm over her husband’s head, resting her face on his.

The natural beauty had let her dark brown locks down as the couple appeared to be enjoying a nap in their American base.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn football pro dad David, across the pond, paid his respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II — after her death on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Sportsman David waited 13 hours in a five-mile line to pay his respects to the frost after arriving at 2 a.m., even shedding a tear when he reached the inside.

The father of four finally reached the queen’s coffin around 3:30 p.m. after queuing, and it took only a few seconds to bow his head before continuing to make way for the people behind him.

And the stark contrast in Friday’s plans comes as rumored tension between Brooklyn’s family and his wife grows — with recent reports claiming his parents are “devastated.”

Saddened: As rumors of suspense circulate, friends say Victoria is deeply saddened that Brooklyn didn’t join the Beckham family vacation this summer, which saw them travel Europe on a luxury yacht

Brooklyn is the eldest of Victoria and David’s brood, who also share 19-year-old Romeo, Cruz, 17, and Harper Seven, 11.

The family of six is ​​famous for a very close bond, with Victoria and her son, turned photographer, having a close relationship from way back.

But friends say she’s deeply saddened that Brooklyn didn’t join the Beckham family vacation this summer, which saw them travel Europe on a luxury yacht.

Before the holiday kicked off in July, sources near Brooklyn confirmed the newlyweds wouldn’t be there, admitting that “they would stay in Los Angeles” once their honeymoon came to an end.

Instead, youngest son Cruz, 17, took his girlfriend Tana Holding with him for the duration of the trip, while Romeo joined them in Miami when his football commitments allowed him to.

Brood: Brooklyn is the eldest of Victoria and David’s brood, who also share 19-year-old Romeo, Cruz, 17, and Harper Seven, 11 (pictured together)

Victoria’s dismay comes amid revelations that tensions have arisen between the Beckhams and the Peltzes because Nicola “had no intention of” wearing a wedding dress designed by Victoria, 48, during the no-cost nuptials in Palm Beach, Florida.

It has also been revealed that Brooklyn and Nicola’s first dance number was “hijacked” and played for Victoria and Brooklyn in a “mother-son moment.”

The pair are said to have chosen Marc Anthony’s ‘You Sang To Me’ for their first dance, with the musician, a close friend of Victoria’s, instead playing it for the former Spice Girl and her son.

A source told MailOnline that this mood caused Nicola to “storm away and cry” on her wedding day.

Lovebirds: Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot in a lavish Palm Beach ceremony earlier this year, with a split that reportedly started leading up to the wedding

And there was even more turmoil after fashion designer Victoria failed to invite her daughter-in-law to her upcoming show at Paris Fashion Week.

A friend told the Daily Mail: ‘Victoria loves to have all her children around her, that’s how she likes to spend her time.

“She has always been so warm and welcoming to her sons’ friends and absolutely adored Nicola from day one.

“But things have become difficult and it’s upsetting for her, she’s heartbroken. She and Brooklyn have always had such a close relationship, he was her comfort blanket when the Beckham marriage went rough.

She also took Brooklyn to events growing up where she would describe him as her date. She has found this all very difficult.’