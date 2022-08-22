Brooklyn Beckham reveals why he and Nicola Peltz decided to take each other’s names

<!–

They tied the knot at a lavish Palm Beach ceremony earlier this year and decided to use each other’s names in a non-traditional way.

And Brooklyn Beckham, 23, has revealed that he and Nicola Peltz, 27, went for Becham-Peltz to be “different”, admitting he thought it was “a really cool match.”

Victoria and David’s eldest son also said his parents had given the couple some advice – telling them to “have nothing to worry about”.

Switch: Brooklyn Beckham, 23, has revealed he and Nicola Peltz decided to consider each other’s last names ‘different’

After their grand wedding earlier this year, the couple surprised their fans by changing both their names – using the last names Peltz-Beckham on social media.

And in a conversation with E!’s Daily Pop, Brooklyn explained why he wanted to add Peltz to his name: “I thought it was different. Not many men take their wife’s name.

“So I was like, ‘Why not?’ It fits together really cool.’

Advice: Victoria and David’s eldest son also shared that his parents had given the couple some advice – telling them to ‘have nothing to worry about’

Reasoning: Brooklyn explained why he wanted to add Peltz to his name: “I just thought it was different. Not many boys take their wife’s name’

Brooklyn also shared some advice that his parents, who have been married for over 20 years, offered the newlywed couple.

“Just love each other, try not to worry about anything, keep working and just try to have fun,” he shared of Victoria and David’s advice.

Nicola and Brooklyn recently spoke out after rumors of a feud between Nicola and Victoria made headlines, denying the claims.

Family feud? Nicola and Brooklyn recently spoke out after rumors of a feud between Nicola and Victoria made headlines – denying the claims (LR) Cruz, 17, Brooklyn, Harper, 11, Victoria, David and Romeo, 19

Referring to the speculation, Nicola said she believes it all started when she didn’t wear a Victoria Beckham-designed wedding dress for the wedding in April and opted for Valentino couture instead.

She told Variety: “I planned and really wanted to, and a few months later she realized her studio couldn’t do it, so I had to pick another dress. She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started.’

While Brooklyn added in a rather muted defense, “Everyone gets along, and that’s good.”