Brooklyn Beckham reveals the moment he knew wife Nicola Peltz was ‘The One’ as they cover Vogue HK

Brooklyn Beckham has revealed that he realized he wanted to marry his wife Nicola Peltz after realizing he “never wanted to be separated from her.”

The cover of the . adorn September issue of Vogue Hong Kongoffered the couple an insight into their married life, with the chef describing the things he misses most about his home country of Britain.

It comes after it was reported that Brooklyn’s mother Victoria is “heartbroken” over the altercation with daughter-in-law Nicola, which has strained her relationship with her son.

Brooklyn, the son of David and Victoria Beckham, told the publication he knew he wanted to spend his life with Nicola when she first visited him in London, from the US.

Nicola said, “That first trip to London when he bought the last seat on the plane and told me he didn’t want me to go without him.”

“Before she was about to leave, I bought the last seat on the plane and flew her back to New York,” Brooklyn explained.

“That’s when I knew I never wanted to be separated from her.”

Brooklyn, who lives in the US with Nicola, added that he misses Britain’s pubs and hopes one day to open a pub in Los Angeles.

The budding chef added: ‘I’d love to have my own restaurant one day… I haven’t found anything that really reminds me of my favorite pubs in London.’

However, the pair said that when they are together it “feels like home” and said they have developed fun traditions together, such as going to the farmers’ market in Los Angeles every Sunday.

On the cover, Brooklyn wears an edgy silk Fendi shirt, while Nicola looks ethereal in a sheer mint green dress with matching slip and a bralette underneath.

“A New Chapter, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham,” reads on the cover.

Last year, Victoria Beckam was the proud mother when she congratulated son Brooklyn on the first-ever digital cover of Vogue Hong Kong.

The aspiring photographer and model was revealed as the cover star in an Instagram post, with the black and white image showing him playing with his camera.

Speaking about her son’s achievement, Victoria – who herself has starred in many international editions of the fashion bible – gushed: ‘Congratulations @brooklynbeckham on your #VogueManHongKong digital cover!’

It comes amid reports of a falling out between Victoria and Nicola, which has strained her relationship with her son.

The former pop star is concerned about the consequences for her relationship with the photographer-turned-chef, and is said to be “distraught and anxious”.

Ms Beckham relied on her eldest child for support as her footballing husband traveled the world, and their relationship has previously been described as ‘inseparable’, according to the BBC. Mail+.

The Cold War began when Nicola Peltz and Mrs. Beckham clashed over her wedding dress and the Transformers star accused her new mother-in-law of stealing the spotlight at her wedding.

The Beckhams have refused to pay for Brooklyn’s US green card, a source claims, and recently the one-time Spice Girl snubbed her son and daughter-in-law for her new Paris Fashion Week show, another family insider says.

Though the newlywed chef and Transformers actress are happy and crawling over each other, trouble brews between their two homes.

A source who knows Nicola well says the drama started around her and Brooklyn’s Palm Beach, Florida, wedding — and has only escalated.

As a celebrity designer, many in the fashion world assumed that Victoria, 48, would design Nicola’s wedding dress. But instead, the bride appeared on the May cover of Vogue in Valentino couture.

Nicola later gave an interview, insisting that turning down Victoria’s offer wasn’t meant to be a little bit against her new mother-in-law.

“I planned and really wanted to, and a few months later she realized her studio couldn’t do it, so I had to pick another dress,” she said. Variety last month.

But an insider said Nicola, 27, “never planned” to wear Victoria Beckham to her wedding.