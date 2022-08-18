Brooklyn Beckham reveals 70 of his 100 tattoos are in honour of his wife Nicola Peltz

He married socialite Nicola Peltz on April 9 in a lavish Palm Beach ceremony.

And lovelorn Brooklyn Beckham, 23, has since revealed that a whopping 70 of his 100 tattoos are in honor of his new bride.

David and Victoria Beckham’s son made the reveal after his latest addition, which simply reads “married” on the side of his hand.

Brooklyn admitted that Nicola “always cries” when he surprises her with a new ink.

He told USA todayI was like, ‘Oh, we’re married, why not? It wasn’t something I thought about for months. I got married five months ago, why not?’.

Before saying, “She always cries when I get her tattooed again, I always like to surprise her with new ink.”

It comes after the aspiring chef showed off his wedding vows that he immortalized on his arm in May.

The tattoo reads: ‘Nicola when you walked down the aisle you took my breath away, you look so beautiful tonight and always.

Let me start by saying that words can’t even describe my love for you, just looking at you I see my future and it feels like a dream. You are my world and I fall more in love with you every day.

“Having you in my life is the best thing that ever happened to me because you made me the man I am today.

“I’ve looked forward to this day for so long, because today is the day I can marry you, my eternal treasure, my love and my best friend, Nicola – today you become my partner, my other half – and my family and that’s why I I am the luckiest man in the world to spend the rest of my life with you.

“I promise to be the best partner, the best husband and wife and to always take care of you, make you laugh, feel safe and most of all, feel loved.”

He concluded, “I can’t wait to make our dreams come true together and have many babies and be yours forever because you are mine forever.”

Brooklyn tied the knot with the 27-year-old actress at her family’s lavish oceanfront estate in Palm Beach.

His earlier last ink, which Brooklyn didn’t say when he got it, features several roses and leaves.

He had another tattoo done in December and chose to write “lover” on his index finger.

The Lover marking was no doubt also a nod to his wife, for whom the star has several tributes.

Earlier that month, Brooklyn opted for a childish scribble on his upper right hand with the message “Our little bubble.”

In November, Brooklyn further cemented his relationship with Nicola by getting her mother’s rosary beads tattooed on the same hand.

Brooklyn also has artwork, including a love letter Nicola wrote, a large script, her grandmother’s name, Nicola, and her eyes.

Brooklyn had previously inked “Gina” on his arm as a touching tribute to Nicolas’ late grandmother.