Brooklyn Beckham quit football after realising it would be ‘difficult’ to ‘live up’ to father David

Brooklyn Beckham has revealed that he decided to retire from football after realizing it would be ‘difficult’ to live up to his father David.

The budding chef, 23, previously played in Arsenal’s youth academy but decided to give up the sport when the club released him at the age of 16.

Speak with VarietyBrooklyn said his father was “not sad” to see him give up the sport, despite it being his “life” from an early age.

He said, ‘My father was not sad, because he said, ‘I just want you to be happy.’ But of course I was sad. It was my whole life since I was literally two.

“To try and live up to what my father did in football, I thought, ‘That’s going to be a little difficult.’ ‘

David, 47, is hailed as one of the best midfielders of his generation, winning 19 major trophies over his 20-year football career.

Brooklyn’s brother Romeo, 19, has continued a football career and currently plays for Inter Miami FC, which his father owns.

Since retiring from the sport, Brooklyn has ventured into other fields, including photography, which he studied at New York’s Parsons School of Design.

He later said goodbye to this career and now focuses on cooking, saying he hopes to open an English-style pub in Los Angeles one day.

He said: ‘I really enjoyed it for a few years. I like to take pictures of my wife. I still have all my film cameras, but now it’s just more fun to do. They were all hobbies really. I was still looking for that one thing that I would literally die for, and I found it in cooking.’

Brooklyn, saying he’d like to serve “a healthier version of comfort food” and that a pub could be the subject of a TV show, he also revealed he plans to launch a new sauce product later this year.

Brooklyn, whose own parents are one of the most influential couples in the world, said he and new bride Nicola Peltz, 27, would like to do a reality show to showcase the dynamics of their relationship.

He said, “I’ve always told my wife that we should actually do a reality TV show because she’s so funny,” says Peltz Beckham. “And we take the dick apart all the time. She sometimes doesn’t understand my English humor.’

This would follow in the footsteps of his mother Victoria, 48, who famously appeared in the 2007 documentary Coming To America.

Elsewhere during the interview, Brooklyn said he now spends most of his time in Los Angeles.

He and Nicola would also spend a lot of time in Miami, where her family lives, while the Beckhams are still mainly based in the UK.