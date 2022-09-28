Brooklyn Beckham looks dapper as he models stylish autumn outfits in new Pepe Jeans campaign

Brooklyn Beckham showcased a range of stylish looks as he modeled for a new Pepe Jeans campaign on Wednesday.

David and Victoria Beckham’s son, 23, put on a neat show in the fall as he shrugged for the camera.

One striking photo showed him in a navy blue jacket worn over a wintery knit sweater.

In another, he wore a dark red vest over a stripped blue and white shirt paired with light blue jeans.

The ad saw him engage in a range of activities, including playing chess, chatting in a phone booth, skateboarding and getting out in the fresh air.

A third look saw the aspiring chef sport a more casual look, as he wore a comfy light gray Pepe sweater.

It comes when Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz have flown to Paris for Victoria Beckham’s three-day runway show in the French capital.

On Monday night, the couple in love shared snaps from their high-end dinner with the Peltz’s, with Brooklyn, 23, posting a photo of him with his brother-in-law Bradley Peltz, 32, who is an ice hockey player.

While staying at the luxurious hotel on the peninsula in the heart of Paris, Nicola snapped her favorite late-night drink, hot chocolate, and tagged her husband in the Instagram story.

Sources have recently claimed that there is an ongoing family rift between Nicola and her mother-in-law Victoria, who is also heading to Paris soon for Fashion Week.

The couple, who have not shied away from packing on the PDA since they tied the knot in April, have been hand in hand as they prepare for the Balmain Fashion Show in France.

Meanwhile, Victoria herself was preparing for Paris Fashion Week and shared her excitement before heading to the French capital.

On Tuesday, she shared the show’s first official announcement, posting on her social media that her self-titled brand’s first appearance at Paris Fashion Week will be streamed via Instagram Stories, TikTok, YouTube and her website.

She also posted on her Instagram on Monday to her 30.2 million followers: “#ParisFashionWeek is calling! I’m so excited for a busy week ahead of my #PFW debut… á bientôt,” which translates to “Goodbye.”

Nicola and Brooklyn’s appearances in Paris come as she sensationally claimed that her mother-in-law gagged her for days after she offered to design her wedding dress.

The move reportedly blew the bride’s plans out of the water when Victoria said her studio couldn’t actually make the dress.

Last week, insiders said the 27-year-old model is pushing a “false story”, leaving Victoria “bewildered” as to why she “continues to stir up rumors of a feud” rather than stopping them.

A source told The Sun: “Honestly, the most interesting thing about Nicola is that she married the Beckham clan.

“David and Victoria have both reached out to her to make peace and find a way to get along.

“David and Victoria would love to spend more time with their son and his wife and have the chance to welcome her into the fold, especially since Brooklyn practically lives with his in-laws.”

Nicola wore a gorgeous couture Valentino dress instead on her special day with Brooklyn in April, but she claims the original plan was for her to wear Victoria’s custom-made dress.

The model actress said she was overjoyed at the prospect of wearing a dress designed by Victoria, but she didn’t hear from the former Spice Girl, 48, days before she called to say she wouldn’t make the dress for her. big day.

The devastating news left Nicola stunned — as her stylist Leslie Fremar and mom Claudia would also be joining the design dream team. The plan was shot down in a phone conversation between Victoria and Nicola’s mother.

In a great interview with Grazia USA, she revealed: ‘We got in touch to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by without me hearing anything. Victoria called my mother and said her studio couldn’t make it.’

Loving husband Brooklyn made his stance clear amid the family feud, telling the publication that Nicola is his “number one priority” and that they “support each other one hundred percent.”

Nicola, the daughter of New York billionaire Nelson Peltz, tried to set the record straight when she explained, “I planned to wear Victoria’s wedding dress and I was really so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother- made into law.