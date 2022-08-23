Brooklyn Beckham kisses his wife Nicola Peltz on the neck during a stroll

<!–

They never shy away from public displays of affection.

And Brooklyn Beckham, 23, kissed his wife Nicola Peltz, 27, on the neck while walking through Los Angeles on Monday.

Victoria and David’s eldest son looked as loved as ever with the actress as they walked hand in hand to a juice bar.

Nicola looked fantastic showing off her tight midriff in a cropped bandeau top and suede pencil skirt.

She donned a pair of towering knee-high leather boots and shielded her eyes with rectangular sunglasses.

Brooklyn opted for an all-black ensemble consisting of a plain T-shirt and baggy jeans as he clung to a refreshing juice drink.

The couple tied the knot at a lavish Palm Beach ceremony earlier this year and decided to use each other’s names in a non-traditional way.

Brooklyn revealed that he and Nicola went for Beckham-Peltz to be “different,” admitting that he “thought it was a really cool match.”

The aspiring chef said his parents had given the couple some advice — telling them to “have nothing to worry about.”

Speaking to E!’s Daily Pop, Brooklyn explained why he wanted to add Peltz to his name: “I thought it was different. Not many men take their wife’s name.

“So I was like, ‘Why not?’ It fits together really cool.’

Brooklyn also shared some advice that his parents, who have been married for over 20 years, offered the newlywed couple.

“Just love each other, try not to worry about anything, keep working and just try to have fun,” he shared of Victoria and David’s advice.