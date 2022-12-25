Brooklyn Beckham hugs wife Nicola Peltz as he celebrates Christmas with his in-laws in Florida

Brooklyn Beckham took to Instagram on Saturday to share a slew of loved-up snaps with wife Nicola Peltz as they enjoyed a lavish meal together on Christmas Eve.

The 23-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham celebrated the season with the actress’s billionaire parents in Palm Beach, Florida.

It comes just hours after his own family said they missed him as they enjoyed quality time together in their Cotswolds staple.

In the snaps, the couple, who wed in April, looked chic in matching black ensembles as they cuddled by a Christmas tree.

Nicola, 27, slipped into an off-the-shoulder jumpsuit adorned with fur trim while her beau opted for a smart suit.

The beauty straightened her raven black locks while accentuating her features with a stylish makeup palette.

Brooklyn captioned the snaps: ‘Merry Christmas Eve from me and my baby’.

The heiress is one of 10 children, with her billionaire father Nelson who married his third wife for 35 years and Nicola’s mother, former fashion model Claudia.

The couple lives in a 27-bedroom townhouse in Bedford, New York, a favorite among celebrities like Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Bruce Willis.

They also own a sprawling $94 million (£76 million), 44,000-square-foot estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot at the lavish estate in a $3.5 million wedding celebration that lasted three days and was attended by Eva Longoria and Serena Williams.

The couple exchanged vows at the Palm Beach compound with reports suggesting billionaire Nelson footed the bill for the wedding.

Family: The heiress is one of 10 children, with her billionaire father Nelson marrying third wife and Nicola’s mother, former fashion model Claudia for 35 years (pictured with Claudia and grandmother Bunny)

Celebration: It was a big family affair with great food

It comes after the former Spice Girl told her eldest she missed him when she shared a photo of her family dressed in white satin pajamas and Santa hats on Christmas Eve.

The fashion designer, 48, posted on Instagram the photo of husband David, 47, as he posed with their children Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11.

She captioned photos, “Daddy is keeping up the Beckham family tradition! We love and miss you @brooklynpeltzbeckham x Kisses @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham.’

While Victoria herself did not appear in the photos, her loved ones appeared in high spirits as they dressed in their matching attire.

They could be seen next to some elves and a glass of milk, a mince pie and a carrot left out of a letter for Santa.

Romeo returned to his family’s business after enjoying a countryside getaway in the Lake District this week with his revived girlfriend Mia Regan.

Festive mood: Victoria took part in Christmas activities with her family as she shared snaps of her youngest children Cruz and Harper posing with Santa at their mansion on Saturday

While family members divided their time with their respective loved ones, Mother Victoria continued to participate in festive activities with her two youngest on Christmas Eve with a special visit from Santa himself.

The fashion designer shared snaps of her youngest children Cruz and Harper posing with Santa in their mansion.

Tell Santa ‘See you later!’ when he left their front gates, the season surprise was a bit of fun on the eve of the 25th.

Victoria took a loving photo of her daughter Harper and son Cruz, both of whom looked in high spirits.

She snapped a second photo of her youngest son with Santa and jokingly captioned it, “The man himself!! (And Santa).’

Victoria then filmed Santa wearing bells on his thick black boots as he walked out of their lavish country house.

“I like the bells on the shoes, what did you just say about the bells?” asks Victoria. And Santa replies, “If you want to take the bells and put them in your collection!” The world is a nicer place with bubbles.’

She wrote, “I love Santa’s fashion advice!!!”