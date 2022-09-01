Brooklyn Beckham gushes over wife Nicola Peltz as they pack on the PDA in another cosy snap

<!–

They are in the blissful newlywed phase of their relationship after getting married earlier this year.

And Brooklyn Beckham gushed about his wife Nicola Peltz as they packed the PDA in another cozy snap shared on Instagram Wednesday night.

David and Victoria Beckham’s 23-year-old son called his love, 27, “the most wonderful person in the world” as he affectionately wrapped his arms around her.

Love: Brooklyn Beckham gushed over wife Nicola Peltz as they packed the PDA in another cozy snap shared on Instagram Wednesday night

Looking glamorous in a pink PVC dress and gloves, Nicola had her hair blow-dried and styled while accessory to dangling silver earrings after a recent photo shoot.

Meanwhile, aspiring chef Brooklyn wore a comfy gray sweater and jeans as he hugged her from behind and took the selfie.

He wrote in the caption: ‘You are the most amazing person in the world and I am the luckiest person in the world to be able to live my life with you xx. You have the most amazing heart!’

Sweet: Meanwhile, Nicola also took to her Instagram story to share a photo of her beauty watching movies together in bed

Meanwhile, Nicola also took to her Instagram story to share a photo of her beauty as they watched movies in bed together.

This comes after Brooklyn put his culinary skills to the test when he recently showed his legions of social media followers his recipe for making homemade pizza.

The star posted a clip of himself gobbling up a fresh pizza on Instagram on Tuesday, but left some viewers unimpressed with his ingredients.

Brooklyn started by sprinkling some olive oil in a bowl of flour, followed by a cup of water and some kneading.

PDA: Never shying away from public displays of affection, they posted this much-loved photo together earlier this week

The star filmed himself preparing his tomato sauce before sautéing some mushrooms and adding garlic and spinach.

Brooklyn’s wife Nicola gave his pizza a thumbs up as she commented with a series of love heart emojis, but other viewers weren’t too impressed.

One fan said to Brooklyn, “Don’t quit your job,” while another said, “Is your base sauce seriously canned tomatoes and raw garlic?!”

Another added: ‘Just a cook, not a chef. Plus, way too much crust on that dough with canned tomatoes on it.”

Another user simply told him to “stop,” while a follower said they thought the pizza looked “undercooked.”

However, the pizza was liked by others, as one fan wrote: “You should make an instagram just for your recipes and share the recipes too!”

Another user said, “I just got so hungry for pizza,” while another added that the pizza made them salivate.