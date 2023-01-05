Brooklyn Beckham gets a roasting over ‘raw’ beef in latest tutorial

Brooklyn Beckham really got a roast when he put his spin on a traditional “Michelin-style” Sunday dinner.

The aspiring chef, 23, took to Instagram on Wednesday to upload his latest video tutorial, joined by former Michelin chef Kevin Lee.

But when he presented the step-by-step guide, Brooklyn fans were amazed at the sheer amount of butter and oil used for the meal, with some saying the meat was way too raw when he proudly plated it.

Brooklyn started by basting the huge roast with two slices of butter, garlic, and spices before putting it in the oven.

Next up were the potatoes which were coated in oil and beef tallow to make them ‘really crispy’ and plenty of Yorkshire puddings which collected a puddle of oil in the centre.

Again, the pair turned to butter when cooking carrots and mixed it with carrot juice to create a glaze over the veggies.

After taking a bite, Brooklyn said, “Just like you can have it in England.” The tastiest Sunday Roast.’

But it seems that some of his followers begged to differ.

One wrote, “I don’t think I’d eat meat like that,” while another follower added, “I might as well bite the cow while it’s grazing.”

A third agreed: “A bit rare,” while others were offended by the sheer amount of butter used in the meal.

One follower quipped, “Heart attack on a plate,” while another added, “Way too much oil.”

Others thought it looked nice though, with one writing, “Incredible!!! Share the recipe.’

Brooklyn has largely been cooking for Instagram videos in recent years, sharing basic tips with his followers on meals like burgers and sandwiches.

But he admitted to Bustle in a recent interview, “I’m not a professional chef at all.”

‘I never said that. I would never say that. Obviously, my father [retired footballer David Beckham] knew what he was doing from a very young age. I’ve only been cooking for three years.’

Brooklyn emphasized, “It’s okay to be 25, 26 or even 30 and not know what you’re doing yet. You know what I mean?’

In December, Brooklyn treated his fans to another cooking tutorial, but he stuck to cooking a pot of regular spaghetti after preparing a salad.

In the video, the star-fried tuna steak with black and white sesame seeds and a lemon and egg glaze.

For his salad, he sliced ​​up some cucumbers and tossed them with radishes and plenty of dressing.

Brooklyn seems to have gained a fan following in the form of Serena Williams when the tennis player responded to his post asking, “Can I come over?”

Brooklyn recently starred in his own online Cookin’ With Brooklyn series, in which he hired a 62-person crew for the eye-watering prize of $100,000 to film him making a sandwich.

In one of the eight-minute episodes, Brooklyn, who has no professional chef training, shows his Instagram and Facebook followers how to make a bagel sandwich with hash brown, coleslaw, and pan-fried sea bream.

According to the New York Post, the video had a team of professionals on hand, including a “culinary producer” who approves the recipes, five cameramen and nine other producers.

In the sandwich video, Brooklyn simply spread mayonnaise on the bagel and placed the ingredients on top.

He didn’t know how to fry fish and was also asked how to know when a hash brown was done cooking.

In the video he said, “I eat half the fish and then I like, mix it all up and put it in two loaves with the fish, vinegar, salt, mushy peas.”

Chef: In December, Brooklyn treated his fans to another cooking tutorial, but he stuck to cooking a pot of plain spaghetti after whipping up a salad

Speaking to the camera, he said, “Coleslaw gives sandwiches a different texture, like a crunchy texture.”

Just a few weeks later, Brooklyn made a humble fish-and-chip sandwich.

While he previously needed help baking hash browns, David and Victoria Beckham’s son proved he had more potato knowledge when he started cutting up some potatoes and frying them in oil to make fresh hot fries.

He then salted the fries before making his own batter for two small fresh fish fillets, which he cooked in a pan.

Brooklyn then carefully placed the crumbling fish fillets on fresh bread, layered on top of the fries and topped with the sauce before cutting the sandwich in half.

Brooklyn was also panned for another televised cooking stunt: making a simple breakfast sandwich during a food segment on The Today Show.

Appearing on the American program, the budding photographer shared his “recipe” for an English breakfast sandwich, a dish he “learned from his great-grandmother.”

He explained that he developed a passion for cooking while in lockdown, in which he began posting videos of himself preparing various dishes on Instagram, then guided hosts Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly through his sandwich-making process.