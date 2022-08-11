Brooklyn Beckham fills upscale McLaren sports car before going for a spin

Brooklyn Beckham sure knew how to travel in style on Wednesday when he was spotted posing with a classy McLaren P1 at a Los Angeles gas station.

The aspiring chef, 23, looked relieved with the new £300,000 wheels as he filled up the car, before going for a ride before heading to the Hollywood Roosevelt hotel.

Brooklyn’s cool handling of the vehicle is in stark contrast to what he was like on Monday, when he struggled to get out of the car while juggling his coffee and keys.

As he throttled the burgundy limited edition hybrid car, Brooklyn cut a cool and casual figure, dressed in a plain white T-shirt and light blue jeans.

Nicola Peltz’s husband combined his look with a black sports cap and white sneakers.

And then when Brooklyn hit the road, he was no doubt sure that he would turn heads as he hurtled past in the stunning red engine.

Brooklyn was casually dressed for the outing in a plain white T-shirt and baggy jeans, which he paired with white sneakers and a spiky hair.

Brooklyn had parked the expensive vehicle in the street to run to a store before setting off.

His outing comes after he revealed how he found his true passion in life through cooking – after previous failed careers in photography and football.

David and Victoria Beckham’s son spoke in a joint interview with his wife Nicola about his hopes to open an LA pub serving “healthy comfort food” and host a reality show with his wife Nicola. Variety.

Brooklyn, who? briefly attended Parson’s School of Design in New York to study photography, is now learning to become a chef and regularly shares cooking videos for adoring fans.

The star said he would “literally die” for cooking, while dismissing his previous photography career — in which he released a panned 2017 book, What I See — as a “hobby.”

He said ‘I really enjoyed it’ [photography] for a few years. I like to take pictures of my wife. I still have all my film cameras, but now it’s just more fun to do. They were all hobbies really. I was still looking for that one thing that I would literally die for, and I found it in cooking.’

‘I am almost 100% self-taught. I’ve done it every day since the quarantine started, and it’s the one thing I’ve found that takes my mind off everything I’m thinking about.”

‘I would really like to have my own pub. I would like to have my own sauces, knives, pots and pans. Not as a chef – I will always learn about cooking. I want to have so many TV shows and hopefully one day open a pub in LA because LA needs a pub.

Add that he would like to serve ‘a healthier version of comfort food’ and that a pub could be the subject of a TV show, he also revealed he plans to launch a new sauce product later this year.

Brooklyn, whose own parents are one of the most influential couples in the world, said he and new bride Nicola, 27, would love to do a reality show to showcase the dynamics of their relationship.

He said, “I’ve always told my wife that we should actually do a reality TV show because she’s so funny,” says Peltz Beckham. “And we take the dick apart all the time. She sometimes doesn’t understand my English humor.’

This would follow in the footsteps of his mother Victoria, 48, who famously appeared in the 2007 documentary Coming To America.

Brooklyn recently showed his fish and chips recipe on Instagram, despite recently coming under fire for his often ridiculous cooking.

He said, “Some Americans think English food is a little gross, which I don’t understand.

“But I cook fish and chips and pie and mash for my American friends, and at the end they say, ‘Okay, I get it.’

Critics have previously drawn attention to Brooklyn’s lack of training and expertise, while condemning the cost of his professionally edited Instagram videos.