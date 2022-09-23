Brooklyn Beckham demonstrates basic cooking skills as the aspiring chef rustles up fried rice

Brooklyn Beckham has once again shown his questionable cooking skills as he demonstrated how to rustle fried rice on Thursdays.

The aspiring chef, 23, took to Instagram to show how he created his latest meal while brushing aside the drama of the ongoing Beckham family feud.

He fried some chicken, broke some eggs in a hot wok before adding and combining the rice.

Exercise: Brooklyn Beckham, 23, has once again shown his questionable cooking skills as he demonstrated how to rustle fried rice on Thursday

Brooklyn added it to rice in a bowl, then garnished his meal with some sliced ​​scallions and sesame seeds.

He proudly showed off his finished meal, despite recently coming under fire for his often ridiculous cooking.

Critics have previously drawn attention to Brooklyn’s lack of training and expertise, while condemning the cost of his professionally edited Instagram videos.

Yum: The aspiring chef took to Instagram to show how he created his latest meal while brushing aside the drama of the ongoing Beckham family feud

Process: He fried some chicken, then broke some eggs in a hot wok before adding the rice and combining

A source said of Brooklyn’s exaggerated crew and budget: ‘It’s unheard of. It’s the kind of crew you’d expect from a major TV show.’

The insider added that each episode of the eight-minute online show costs $100,000 to make.

Brooklyn’s latest cooking creation comes as his wife Nicola Peltz sensationally claimed that her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham ignored her for days after she offered to design her wedding dress.

Finished: Add to rice in a bowl, then Brooklyn garnished his meal with some sliced ​​scallions and sesame seeds

Enjoying! He proudly showed off his finished meal, despite recently coming under fire for his often ridiculous cooking

The move reportedly blew the bride’s plans out of the water when Victoria said her studio couldn’t actually make the dress.

Insiders have said the 27-year-old model is pushing a “false story”, leaving Victoria “baffled” as to why she “continues to stoke the rumors of a feud” rather than stopping them.

A source told The sun“Honestly, the most interesting thing about Nicola is that she married into the Beckham clan.

Tension: It comes as insiders claim Nicola Peltz is pushing ‘false story’, mother-in-law Victoria Beckham ‘baffled’ at why she ‘continues to stir up rumors of feud’

“David and Victoria have both reached out to her to make peace and find a way to get along.

“David and Victoria would love to spend more time with their son and his wife and have the chance to welcome her into the fold, especially since Brooklyn practically lives with his in-laws.”

Nicola wore a gorgeous couture Valentino dress instead on her special day with Brooklyn in April, but she claims the original plan was for her to wear Victoria’s custom-made dress.

The model actress said she was overjoyed at the prospect of wearing a dress designed by Victoria, but she didn’t hear from the former Spice Girl, 48, days before she called to say she wouldn’t make the dress for her. big day.

Bride: Nicola sensationally claimed her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham ignored her for days after she offered to design her wedding dress (Pictured in April)

The devastating news left Nicola stunned — as her stylist Leslie Fremar and mom Claudia would also be joining the design dream team. The plan was shot down in a phone conversation between Victoria and Nicola’s mother.

In a great interview with Grazia VSshe revealed: “We hooked up to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn’t hear anything. Victoria called my mother and said her studio couldn’t make it.’

Loving husband Brooklyn made his stance clear amid the family feud, telling the publication that Nicola is his “number one priority” and that they “support each other one hundred percent.”

Feud: The model actress said she was overjoyed at the prospect of wearing a dress designed by Victoria but heard nothing from the former Spice Girl, 48 (pictured in 2021) for days.

Nicola, the daughter of New York billionaire Nelson Peltz, tried to set the record straight when she explained, “I planned to wear Victoria’s wedding dress and I was really so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother- made into law.

‘I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story.’

After Victoria’s revelations that she couldn’t make her daughter-in-law’s dress, Nicola recalled, “So, I talked to my mom and Leslie, and I was like, ‘Well, unfortunately this can’t happen, so what’s the next step?’

‘I’ve been a fan of Valentino and their couture for so long. I was really lucky to be able to travel to [the atelier] to try on the dress. That’s really what happened.’