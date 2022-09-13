Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz storm the runway together at the NYFW Vogue World show

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz shared a sweet moment Monday as they attended the Vogue World show during New York Fashion Week.

The married couple joined a host of top models for the fashion look, walking arm in arm while giggling.

Heiress Nicola, 27, radiated style in camel leather pants while her 23-year-old beau went all-American with a varsity jacket.

Couple Goals: Brooklyn Beckham, 23, and wife Nicola Peltz, 27, nailed a classy look on Monday as they stormed the runway together at the star-studded Vogue World show for New York Fashion Week

Nicola created a simple yet chic look when a cream ribbed cardigan was tucked into her straight leg trousers, along with chunky platform boots.

The now-brunette had her shiny locks down in a straight style as they fell free, adding a dewy palette of makeup.

She wore a dainty silver pendant with chain and matching bracelets for the high-profile show, which took place outside and had the atmosphere of a street market.

Duo: The couple walked arm in arm down the runway while giggling

Nicola bonded with her husband, who was dressed in light washed blue jeans and a white T-shirt.

He added a pair of black sneakers and put the black and white Varsity jacket on top – with a material finish.

The show featured pieces selected by Vogue from designers such as Balenciaga, Burberry, Coach, Dior, Gucci, Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren, Valentino and many other fashion houses.

The pair accompanied stars like Irina Shayk, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and her sister Bella on the runway, while Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker also took to the runway as a duo.