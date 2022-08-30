Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz share a kiss as they don matching outfits

They never shy away from public displays of affection.

And Brooklyn Beckham shared a kiss with wife Nicola Peltz as they wore matching outfits on Monday for a carousel of beloved Instagram photos.

David and Victoria Beckham’s 23-year-old son and the actress, 27, reclined in pastel pink ensembles as Nicola rocked Brooklyn’s face.

While Nicola posed in their dressing room, she looked stunning in a vintage Versace dress with her dark brown locks in a poker straight style.

Brooklyn joined his new wife for the social media update, wearing a white t-shirt with matching baby pink pants.

“Guys, the Strawberry Frosty is actually insane @Wendy’s,” Nicola wrote when they got home from the American fast food restaurant.

It comes when Brooklyn showed his appreciation for fast food as he and his wife Nicola donned the matching cotton candy ensembles Saturday for a Wendy’s event celebrating the new Strawberry Frosty in Los Angeles.

Sticking with the theme, the aspiring chef donned pastel pink pants and fuchsia sneakers, paired with a white shirt as he shared a kiss with his new bride.

Nicola matched Brooklyn in a pastel pink frilly dress, paired with metallic heels and a handbag.

The pair were as much loved as ever as they tackled the PDA for the cameras, before being joined by Nicola’s actor brother Will Peltz, 36, and his long-term love Kenya Kinski-Jones, 29.

This comes after Brooklyn put his culinary skills to the test when he showed his legions of social media followers his recipe for making homemade pizza.

The star posted a clip of himself gobbling up a fresh pizza on Instagram on Tuesday, but left some viewers unimpressed with his ingredients.

Brooklyn started by dripping some olive oil into a bowl of flour, followed by a cup of water and a lot of kneading.

The star filmed himself preparing his tomato sauce before sautéing some mushrooms and adding garlic and spinach.

Brooklyn’s wife Nicola gave his pizza a thumbs up as she commented with a series of love heart emojis, but other viewers weren’t too impressed.

One fan said to Brooklyn, “Don’t quit your job,” while another said, “Is your base sauce seriously canned tomatoes and raw garlic?!”

Another added: ‘Just a cook, not a chef. Plus, way too much crust on that dough with canned tomatoes on it.”

Another user simply told him to “stop,” while a follower said they thought the pizza looked “undercooked.”

However, the pizza was liked by others, as one fan wrote: “You should make an instagram just for your recipes and share the recipes too!”

Another user said, “I just got so hungry for pizza,” while another added that the pizza made them salivate.

