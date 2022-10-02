Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz match in black suits for Givenchy’s PFW show

Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz looked chic as they stepped out to the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.

The couple, who were invited to sit in the front row at the event, coordinated their appearance by wearing matching black suits.

Aspiring chef Brooklyn, 23, looks smart in his black ensemble which he wore with a crisp white shirt left open at the collar.

He walked hand in hand with actress Nicola, 27, who wore a suit in the same color, with the jacket at the waist.

Her pants reached to the floor, covering the platform shoes she wore to add a few inches to her figure.

The fencer wore a white shirt with keyhole detail on the front and opted for a gold necklace with a cross pendant.

She carried a black handbag to match the rest of her look and she wore a lot of makeup to accentuate her beautiful features.

After attending Valentino’s ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion collection earlier in the day, this was the couple’s second show, with Nicola debuting her bleached brows for the occasion.

The pair were seen indoors together at the Givenchy show before taking off to take a front row seat.

It comes after Victoria chatted with Brooklyn outside her Paris Fashion Week show this week as Nicola socialized with Cruz’s girlfriend Tana Holding as the family reunited after rumors of spats.

The Spice Girl had invited her eldest son and wife Nicola to her French fashion debut on Friday following rumors of a family feud after Victoria reportedly abandoned last minute designing a wedding dress for Nicola for her April wedding to Brooklyn.

The couple attended, arriving half an hour early to show their support, with “lots of hugs” as they were all reunited for the first time since this summer, a source in the room said.

And video footage shot outside the event showed Victoria laughing with her son Brooklyn, while Nicola socialized with Cruz’s friend Tana Holding and Harper Seven.

Brooklyn and Nicola – who arrived separately from the Beckhams – walked hand in hand as they stepped outside the event, with the heiress staring lovingly into her husband’s eyes.

After entering Victoria’s highly anticipated fashion show, the couple sat in the front row with Brooklyn’s father David, 47, and his siblings – Harper, Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 17.

Victoria couldn’t hold back tears as she collapsed on the runway and hugged her husband David during the apparition.

Afterwards, the family gathered to celebrate with cocktails, as a source said: ‘There was a lot of laughter and a lot of love in the room, it was a lovely family atmosphere.’

Brooklyn and Nicola posed for a moment, appearing in good spirits as they beamed as they sat next to siblings Romeo and Harper, father David and Vogue’s Anna Wintour and Edward Enninful.