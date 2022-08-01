Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz look loved-up as they head out for dinner hand-in-hand in NYC

They married in April in a lavish wedding ceremony after dating for more than two years

And Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz looked in love as they strolled the streets of New York City hand-in-hand, amid feuds with his family.

David and Victoria Beckham’s son, 23, flashed his skin inked in a white T-shirt, as he went out to dinner with his wife, 27.

Couple: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz looked in love as they strolled the streets of New York City hand in hand

He paired the ensemble with navy blue trousers and trainers, while maintaining a low profile in a black cap.

Meanwhile, Nicola cut a casual figure in a black top, low blue jeans and a pair of chunky heels.

Carrying a large black bag on her shoulder, the actress looked effortlessly cool in a few stylish shades.

She wore a blush makeup palette with a nude lip, while styling her brunette locks in a sleek updo.

Casual: David and Victoria Beckham’s son, 23, flashed his skin inked in a white T-shirt, as he went out to dinner with his wife, 27

Stylish: Nicola cut a casual figure in a black top, low blue jeans and a pair of chunky heels

While Brooklyn was spending quality time with Peltz’s family last week, his parents, Victoria and David, as well as his siblings, Cruz, Romeo and Harper, all vacationed together on a $5 million luxury yacht on the French Riviera.

It comes after a social media feud has reportedly started between Nicola and Victoria.

The alleged spat began at their wedding, when it was reported that the former Spice Girls member and her husband, acclaimed footballer David Beckham, were not sitting at their table. An onlooker claimed that the Beckhams were “not in the foreground” and that the “wedding was all about the Peltz family.”

Since then, Nicola and Victoria have barely liked each other’s photos on social media, despite always supporting each other online. And the rumors were heightened when fans noticed Brooklyn was missing from his family vacation last week.

Stunning: The actress carried a large black bag on her shoulder and looked effortlessly cool in a few stylish shades

It’s been two months since Posh last liked one of Nicola’s posts on May 26 — and she hasn’t liked any of the images the younger woman shared from her honeymoon with Brooklyn.

Nicola, meanwhile, doesn’t like Posh posts about her 29th Vogue magazine cover, her wedding anniversary to David, or even Harper’s 11th birthday. She also didn’t like a message wishing David a happy Father’s Day, despite her husband Brooklyn being in the message.

The chilling Instagram relationship between Nicola and Victoria is in stark contrast to the once loving online connection that existed between them, which was gushing to say the least.

There was another mistake when Nicola didn’t like three messages from Victoria from her and Brooklyn’s wedding.

“There seems to be some sort of distance between the Beckham family and the Peltz clan, and Brooklyn and Nicola seem to be moving away from the Beckhams,” a source said.

“It’s probably just natural, but they were always very close to Brooklyn. The Beckhams wouldn’t be the first parents to find it challenging for their children to marry and merge into someone else’s family.”

However, another insider said that talking about a schism is “silly” and that David and Victoria are meeting the newlyweds in America soon – pointing out that they all recently went out for dinner in Venice.