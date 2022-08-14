Brooklyn Beckham, 23, reveals he wants TEN kids and hopes to start a family with Nicola Peltz ‘soon’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Brooklyn Beckham has revealed that he wants to have a whopping 10 children with his new wife Nicola Peltz.

The budding chef, 23, claimed his “dream” was to become a young father and hopes to start a family “soon” with the heiress, 27.

He told Entertainment tonight: ‘I have always wanted to be a young father and I would like to have a family soon, but when my wife is ready.

Surprise: Brooklyn Beckham Has Revealed He Wants To Have A Whopping 10 Kids With New Wife Nicola Peltz

“I could have had 10, but her body … it’s her decision.”

The former photographer recently told Variety: ‘We would like to have a large family someday. We’d love to have some of our own, and we’d love to adopt them. … It will be so cool to have … little Peltz Beckhams running around.”

He went on to reveal that Nicola – whose father is billionaire businessman Nelson, 80 – has an instinct that their firstborn will be a boy.

While Brooklyn is the eldest of four children born to parents David, 47, and Victoria Beckham, 48, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11, Nicola is one of eight.

Parents? The budding chef, 23, claimed his ‘dream’ was to become a young father and hopes to start a family with the heiress ‘soon’, 27

Her brother Brad, 32, is a former ice hockey player and played for the Trenton Titans until 2013, while their older brother Will, 36, is an actor.

Sister Brittany Peltz, 32, is a fashion influencer, while Matthew, 37, has been the director of Wendy’s Co since 2015.

Diesel, 27, created a hangout app for friends called Twenty, and twins Zachary and Gregory, 17, are college students.

Brooklyn and Nicola recently spoke to his mother Victoria about “cold war” rumors and dismissed claims that the two women are engaged in a feud.

Referring to the speculation, Nicola said she believes it all started when she didn’t wear a Victoria Beckham-designed wedding dress to the wedding in April and opted for Valentino couture instead.

She told Variety: “I planned and I really wanted to, and a few months later she realized her studio couldn’t do it, so I had to choose another dress. She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started.’

Brooklyn added in a rather muted defense, “Everyone gets along, and that’s good.”