Brooke Warne visits her late father Shane’s commentary box at Lord’s

Brooke Warne shared a tribute to her late father Shane on Wednesday during a visit to the comment box named in his honor at London’s Lord’s Cricket Ground.

The 25-year-old, Shane’s eldest child from his marriage to ex-wife Simone Callahan, posed in front of a memorial to the legendary Spin King, depicting her father’s greatest career moments.

‘The Shane Warne comment box. This is an honor for our father and family. It was very special to see this tonight,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you for honoring our father with this incredible tribute in a place where he spent a lot of his time and made so many memories,” she added.

Brooke now lives in London with her boyfriend Alex Heath and often visits her father’s old haunts.

She recently went to the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester to remember Shane, documenting the trip on Instagram.

(Pictured: Mark Nicholas, Shane Warne and Mark Taylor during day four of the First Ashes Test match in November 2013)

“Old Trafford Cricket Ground has a very special place in my family and my heart,” Brooke wrote.

“It was very special to be able to visit the ground where the Ball of the Century took place, as well as my father’s 600th wicket.”

She continued: “Thank you to Josh for showing us around and to the lovely security staff who looked after us. We are so thankful! A very special day.’

In the photos, Brooke was seen with a smile on her face looking over the cricket ground her father once played on.

It comes after Brooke got a backstage pass to hang out with Coldplay after seeing them perform at Wembley Stadium last Monday.

She was thrilled to be invited backstage by frontman Chris Martin, who was a friend of Shane’s and performed the band’s famous song Yellow at his memorial service.

Shane welcomed Brooke and his two other children, daughter Summer, 21, and son Jackson, 23, to his marriage to model Simone Callahan.

The Australian sports icon died of natural causes on March 4 while on holiday with friends on the Thai island of Koh Samui.

A state memorial was held later that month at the MCG in Melbourne.