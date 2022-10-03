Brooke Warne struggles with mental health over Nine’s ‘disrespectful’ unauthorized Shane biography

<!–

Brooke Warne revealed on Monday that she is struggling with her mental health following Channel Nine’s announcement that it would produce a biopic about her late father Shane.

The 25-year-old attended a non-profit gala in Melbourne on Sunday to promote awareness of both mental health and suicide prevention.

Talking to Herald Sun at the event, Brooke said her involvement with the charity helped her cope with Nine’s decision to film a telemovie about her father against her family’s wishes.

Brooke Warne, 25, revealed on Monday that she is struggling with her mental health following Channel Nine's announcement that it would produce a biopic about her late father Shane.

“With the added media scrutiny created by dad’s passing, I have to be mindful of managing the attention,” she explained.

“Especially with the negative aspect, such as the total disrespect that Channel Nine showed by doing a biography of Dad so soon after he passed away,” she added.

It follows Brooke slamming Nine’s announcement that they would produce a telefilm based on her father as “beyond disrespectful”, just months after he died.

Last month, Brooke took to her Instagram story and asked the network’s bosses: ‘Do any of you have respect for dad? Or his family?’

Brooke is pictured as a child with her father

“He did so much for Channel 9 and now you want to dramatize his life and our family’s life 6 months after he died?” she continued.

After backlash from the Warne family, Nine entered “crisis” talks about the telefilm.

The Australian sporting icon (pictured in December 2006) died of a heart attack while on holiday with friends on the Thai island of Koh Samui on March 4

Warne’s former manager James Erskine met on Thursday with the network’s director of television Michael Healy and head of drama Andy Ryan on behalf of the family. Herald Sun reported.

Shane Warne died on March 4, the first day of a Thai holiday on the island of Koh Samui, after suffering a heart attack at his luxury villa aged just 52.

If you or someone you know needs support, you can contact Lifeline 131 114 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.