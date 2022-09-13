Brooke Warne shares emotional tribute to late father Shane on his 53rd birthday

<!–

Brooke Warne posted an emotional tribute to her late father Shane on the occasion of what would have been his 53rd birthday.

The 25-year-old shared two childhood photos on Instagram on Tuesday, in addition to a touching post.

One image shows a redhead Brooke beaming at the camera as Shane hugs her with a loving hug on a train.

Brooke Warne shared an emotional tribute to her late father Shane on Tuesday, on what would have been the cricketing legend’s 53rd birthday. Both pictured

In another image, Shane looks every inch the doting father as he hugs a teenage Brooke in a doorway.

Brooke captioned the images: ‘Happy Birthday Dad. Today will always be Your day. I love you and I miss you.’

Her sweet tribute caught the eye of many of her 57,000 followers.

Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke responded with a love heart emoji, while another fan wrote that they were “sending hugs.”

Shane welcomed Brooke and his two other children, Jackson and Summer, during his 10-year marriage to model Simone Callahan.

He died on March 4 at the age of 52 while on vacation with his friends in Koh Samui, Thailand. An autopsy concluded that he died of natural causes.

Thai police said he was staying at the villa with four friends, and when one of the group tried to wake Shane at about 5 p.m. local time, he failed to respond.

The likes of Kylie Minogue, Hugh Jackman and Chris Martin paid tribute to Shane at his star-studded state monument later that month.

It comes after Brooke got a backstage pass to hang out with Coldplay after seeing them perform at Wembley Stadium in London last month.

She loved being invited backstage by frontman Chris Martin, a friend of Shane’s.

Chris, 45, performed a haunting rendition of Coldplay’s Yellow at the cricketer’s memorial service in March.