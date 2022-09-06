Brooke Warne shares a touching Father’s Day tribute to late dad Shane

Brooke Warne shared a tribute to her late father Shane on Father’s Day, exactly six months after he died.

The 25-year-old, Shane’s eldest child from his marriage to ex-wife Simone Callahan, posted a throwback photo of her father smiling with his arms around her.

“Six months today since we lost our father. Happy Father’s Day to the best Dad on Earth and in Heaven,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Today is yours, Dad. You are our shining star and will be forever.’

Brooke went on to show respect for others who are struggling during the holidays.

“All my friends and other people who find Father’s Day just as difficult, you are on my mind,” she added.

“I miss you every day, Daddy, I will love you forever. SW 23. I miss your dad extra hugs today.’

Shane’s son Jackson, 23, also posted a Father’s Day tribute on Instagram, sharing the very last photo ever of the couple together.

In the photo, taken at Warne’s mansion in Brighton, the couple can be seen smiling side by side as they both pose in matching branded caps.

“This was the last photo we ever took together. 24.2.2022. Doing something we both loved. poker. Miss you mate. Happy Father’s Day,” Jackson wrote.

Summer Warne, 20, also posted an emotional Father’s Day tribute to her Instagram Stories, along with a hilarious video of his antics.

“Six months today since you got your wings,” Summer wrote. “I miss you more than anything in the world. I love you.

“Happy Father’s Day, Daddy (followed by a third white heart),” she added.

Brooke recently paid tribute to Shane when she visited the Sky Sports commentary box named after him at London’s Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Warne was often part of Sky Sports’ England commentary team, along with some of his longtime rivals, including former England captains Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain.

Brooke posed in front of a memorial to the legendary Spin King, depicting her father’s greatest career moments.

‘The Shane Warne comment box. This is an honor for our father and family. It was very special to see this tonight,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you for honoring our father with this incredible tribute in a place where he spent a lot of his time and made so many memories,” she added.

Shane welcomed Brooke and his two other children, Summer and Jackson, into his marriage to model Simone Callahan.

The Australian sports icon died of natural causes on March 4 while on holiday with friends on the Thai island of Koh Samui.

A state memorial was held later that month at the MCG in Melbourne.