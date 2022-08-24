Brooke Warne pays tribute to father Shane as she visits Old Trafford Cricket Ground

<!–

Brooke Warne posted a moving tribute to her late father Shane, an Australian cricketing legend, on Wednesday.

Now based in London with her boyfriend Alex Heath, the 25-year-old visited the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester to remember Shane.

She posted the photos to Instagram with the caption: ‘Old Trafford Cricket Ground has a very special place in my family and my heart.

Brooke Warne, 25, (pictured) posted a touching tribute to her late father Shane, an Australian cricketing legend, on Wednesday.

She continued: ‘It was very special to be able to visit the ground where the Ball of the Century took place, as well as my father’s 600th Wicket.

‘Thank you to Josh for showing us around and to the lovely security staff who looked after us, we are so grateful! A very special day.’

In the photos, Brooke was seen with a heartfelt smile on her face looking over the cricket ground her father once played on.

Now based in London with her boyfriend Alex Heath (left), Brooke visited the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester to remember Shane

It comes after Brooke got a backstage pass to hang out with Coldplay after seeing them perform at Wembley Stadium in London on Monday.

She loved being invited backstage by frontman Chris Martin, a friend of Shane’s.

Chris, 45, performed a haunting rendition of Coldplay’s Yellow at the cricketer’s memorial service in March.

Shane died of natural causes on March 4 while on holiday with friends on the Thai island of Koh Samui.

The late leg spinner revealed last year that Chris turned to him when he had a “blockade in writing music.”

The pair had been close friends since they met in a hotel elevator in 2001, and Chris even appeared in the movie Shane, the documentary released in January about the sports legend’s life.