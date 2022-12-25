Brooke Shields poses with her family at their NYC home in formal attire for Christmas Eve

Brooke Shields enjoyed a Christmas Eve with her family in her hometown of New York City on Saturday.

The 57-year-old actress and model — who recently said her 1980 film The Blue Lagoon wouldn’t be made in the present day — wore a red pleated stretch velvet red asymmetrical maxi dress by Alexandre Vauthier to the party night.

The luxurious garment featured a plunging V-neckline with sharply structured shoulders and a slit at the front, while the old star wore her brown locks to the side with a light coat of make-up on the winter evening.

Family celebration: Brooke Shields, 57, posed with her daughter Rowan, 19, husband Chris Henchy, 58, and daughter Grier Henchy, 16, on Christmas Eve Saturday at their NYC home. Grier wore her mother’s vintage Valentino dress from the 1980s

The Manhattan native posed with her daughter Rowan, 19, husband Chris Henchy, 58, and daughter Grier Henchy, 16, at their tony home in New York City on the holiday evening.

Grier wore an off-the-shoulder black vintage 1980s Valentino dress that her famous mother once wore, with her brown locks pulled back. She wore dangling Chanel earrings and black heels to complete the luxe ensemble.

Rowan had parted her red locks and wore a long-sleeved black turtleneck over a light gray dress and black boots.

Chris, a film producer who has been married to the Jane the Virgin star for 21 years, wore a gray jacket over a blue shirt with a yellow patterned scarf and off-white pants for the special occasion.

The A Castle for Christmas star posted a few throwback photos from her childhood on Friday in which she boasted about her friendship with Jolly Old St. Nick for the amusement of her 1.6 million Instagram followers.

Santa and I go way back. Merry Christmas Eve!! #FlashbackFriday,” Shields captioned two images with Kris Kringle.

In a sultry photo from her modeling days, Brooke can be seen in a red velvet mini dress from Mrs. Claus with white fur trim.

Her hair is styled in two braids under a Santa hat with a holly fringe as she sits on Kris Kringle’s lap next to a beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

A black and white photo shows a candid shot of Brooke and Santa during what appears to be a USO show.

USO: In this photo, the Blue Lagoon star is wearing a USO hat and appears to be part of a tour. Brooke traveled on 27 USO shows with the late Bob Hope, beginning in the early 1980s

Brooke wears a USO cap, a white T-shirt and a jumper with military personnel behind her.

At the height of her career, the A Castle for Christmas star took part in 27 USO shows from the 1980s with the late Bob Hope.

“The landing on the USS Kennedy in 1983 was one of the most emotional Christmases I’ve ever spent,” she said. USO.org.

All grown up: Brooke is getting ready to spend the holidays with her husband, Chris Henchy, 58, and their daughters Rowan, 19, and Grier, 16

“When you go to all these landings, all the military welcomed us so warmly. You could see the joy it gave them that we were there.’

Now an adult and the mother of two daughters, Brooke seems to be continuing her amicable relationship with Santa.

On Monday, December 19, she posted a photo of herself wearing a Santa hat in front of her beautifully decorated tree. It seems all you have to do is place the cookies in plain sight for Santa’s midnight snack.