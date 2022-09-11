Brooke Shields poses beneath a poster of her ex-husband Andre Agassi at the US open

<!–

She was married to former tennis pro Andre Agassi from 1997 to 1999.

And Brooke Shields appeared to be in a playful mood on Saturday as she posed under a poster of her ex-husband at the US Open.

The actress, 57, took to her Instagram account to share the photo before witnessing it Iga Swiatek has secured her third Grand Slam title in women’s singles.

Looks super stylish – the former model wore an all-white ensemble on the day with a fitted camisole and linen pants.

She elegantly wore a matching sweater around her neck and tucked her things into a Chanel beige flap bag.

Brooke was all smiles as she posed on the court side wearing oversized sunglasses accessory to a collection of bracelets.

She jokingly captured the post, “You never know who you’ll run into at the @usopen,” referring to her former 90s flame.

Iga Swiatek has stormed Paris twice and on Saturday night she took New York to add the US Open to her Grand Slam titles on clay.

By doing so, she denied Ons Jabeur history to become the first North African to win a Major, fending off a revival of the Tunisian to win 6-2, 7-6 in an hour and 51 minutes.

Swiatek has brought some order to the top of the women’s game after playing a near-perfect first set, even though she proved more fallible in the second.

By winning her tenth consecutive final without dropping a set, she becomes the first woman to win Grand Slam titles in the same year since Angelique Kerber in 2016, adding Flushing Meadows to Roland Garros.

Grand slam: Iga Swiatek collapsed on the hard court below after winning her first-ever US Open on Saturday

In a somewhat mixed up top ten, she is clearly the star, although she was pushed hard by the mighty Tunisian. Twice she came close to a turning point for women’s sport in her geographic region and both times, such as at Wimbledon, she fell short.

Her last stand was a tiebreak that contained a catalog of nervous mistakes. Jabeur took a lead from the first run before pushing too much on groundstrokes to trail 2-4. Swiatek responded with her own groundstroke errors, but regained control at 4-4 and took the win when her opponent drove a forehand at 6-5.