Brooke Shields looks elegant in a black jumpsuit at a cocktail party for her Beginning is Now staff

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Brooke Shields looked elegant as she hosted a cocktail party in the Hamptons for the staff of her online venture on Wednesday.

The 57-year-old showed off her curves in a black velvet jumpsuit with a deep V-neck and long sleeves.

The Calvin Klein model styled her auburn locks in long layers.

Elegant: Brooke Shields, 57, looked elegant as she hosted a cocktail party in the Hamptons for the staff of her online venture on Wednesday

She wore natural looking makeup and completed the look with a pair of black slingbacks.

The supermodel launched her website called Start is now for 2021.

It is described as ‘a global community of women of all ages who find strength, wisdom, optimism, humor and more’.

The Look: The Calvin Klein model has styled her auburn locks in long layers. She wore natural looking makeup and completed the look with a pair of black slingbacks

In a quote on the lifestyle-driven site, the Glamorous star said: ‘At the beginning is now, we see every new beginning as an opportunity to be embraced. We’ve been doing things by the book all our lives and now we write our own stuff.’

Content includes links to videos for workouts, meditation and conversations with successful women like Gayle King, Sarah Kate Ellis of GLAAD, as well as important information about physical and mental health.

If visitors to the website like what they see, there are also links to purchase leggings, tank tops, bra tops, and t-shirts.

Beginning is now: Brooke launched her website Beginning is Now in 2021. It is described as a “global community of women of all ages who find strength, wisdom, optimism, humor and more”

Begin Is Now also has four downloadable coloring pages with proceeds going to charity.

In an interview with Gayle Kingthe Out of Order actress spoke about women and the fight against agism, be it on the big screen or on Madison Avenue.

‘We’re not on the market! When you’re done, you stop working; you are put in the meadow. I was furious about that.’