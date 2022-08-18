WhatsNew2Day
Brooke Shields cries after her daughter Rowan, 19, drives back to Wake Forest University

Entertainment
By Merry

Brooke Shields cries after daughter Rowan, 19, drives back to Wake Forest University for her sophomore year: ‘It’s so hard!’

By Cassie Carpenter for Dailymail.Com

Published: 21:34, August 18, 2022 | Updated: 21:35, August 18, 2022

Former child star Brooke Shields shared a video of herself crying at her $4.3 million Hamptons home on Thursday after her daughter Rowan Francis Henchy drove back to Wake Forest University in North Carolina.

The 19-year-old Chi Omega sorority sister is about to start her sophomore year, but that didn’t make things any easier for the 57-year-old native New Yorker.

“I thought it would be easier the second time around because she’s already gone and she’s been with me all summer,” says Brooke, who has 3.8 million followers on social media. said during abort.

“I’m not going to ride with her. She drives with her father, but she takes my car, which was my car, as my graduation car and so she’s going to drive it. It was just too painful.

‘I don’t think I would ever see driving off campus again. So if anyone else is going through this, we’re all in it together.’

Shields noted that she needed to get her roots done before crying, “Oh, it’s so hard, I miss her already. Our babies. This is what you want. You raise them so that they leave you.’

The founder of The Beginning Is Now previously said that ripping Rowan off was the “worst thing I’ve ever experienced in my entire life” when he appeared on the November 17 episode of LIVE with Kelly and Ryan.

“But I want to send the youngest to college now,” Brooke said of her 16-year-old daughter Grier Hammond Henchy.

Shields received a bachelor’s degree in French literature from Princeton University in 1987, while her second husband Chris Henchy earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of New Mexico.

“But now I want to send the youngest to college,” the founder of Beginning Is Now said of her 16-year-old daughter Grier Hammond Henchy (R, photo May 4).

The two-time Golden Globe nominee met the 58-year-old Eurovision Song Contest producer in 1999 at Warner Bros., and they celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary on April 4.

Audiences can then watch Brooke play as Daniella in Guy Jacobson’s upcoming legal comedy Out of Order! alongside Brandon Routh, Sam Huntington, Luis Guzman and Sandra Bernhard.

Last year, the Shields executive produced and starred in the Netflix holiday romcom A Castle for Christmas opposite Cary Elwes.

“Working with this insanely talented cast was such an honor!” Audiences can then watch Shields play with Daniella in Guy Jacobson’s upcoming legal comedy Out of Order! alongside Brandon Routh, Sam Huntington, Luis Guzmán and Sandra Bernhard

