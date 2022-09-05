Brooke Shields and Luann de Lesseps lead a bevy of stars attending the Hampton Classic Horse show

<!–

Brooke Shields and Luann de Lesseps led a bevy of celebrities attending the Hampton Classic Horse show in New York on Sunday.

The 57-year-old actress donned a cute multicolored romper for the suave affair.

Vibrant purples and oranges made the dress stand out against the grassy backdrop of the grounds.

The Friends actress’ light brown hair fell in a straight wave down her back, and she was also carrying a gray bag.

Victoria’s Secret executive Greg Unis joined the Shields as he walked the grounds for part of the event.

He wore a dark blue blazer over a white button-up shirt and matching white trousers.

Socialite Luann de Lesseps, also 57, wore a tight white dress with buttons down the middle.

The buttons ended at her knees, revealing just a bit of her strong calves underneath.

She paired her outfit with a wide-brimmed white hat that she wore proudly.

Kelly Bensimon, 54, wore an ankle-length white dress with designs cut into the skirt that revealed just a bit of her flawless skin underneath.

She wore her blond hair parted in the middle and tucked on top of her back. The Illinois native stood in high silver heels, holding a Chanel clutch.

Her beau, Nick Stefanov, wore a dark blue jacket over a pale pink button-down shirt and white pants. He wore brown loafers.

Fashion designer Donna Karan, 73, wore a sleeveless black shirt and long white skirt. She was in black high heels and a huge red necklace hung around her neck.

CNN television personality Don Lemon wore a white button-up shirt with sleeves rolled up to his elbow, yellow shorts and a matching yellow wide-brimmed hat.

He was accompanied by his friend Tim Malone. The couple started dating in 2017. Two years later, they announced their engagement.

The Hamptons Classic Horse Show is an annual horse show and one of the largest show jumping competitions in the United States.