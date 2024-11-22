Brooke Shields almost floods George HW and Barbara Bush’s house

Brooke Shields shared a funny story where she thought she might have accidentally “flooded” the home of former President George HW Bush and his wife, former First Lady Barbara Bush.

At an event in New York hosted by the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy, Shields, 59, recalled a trip she took with her family to see the Bushes at their home in Kennebunkport, Maine.

After having fun during the day, everyone retired to bed except Shields, who noticed water leaking into the house through the windows due to a storm.

“I feverishly start closing all the windows, go get towels and wrap everything up,” he said, according to People magazine.

And now it’s a disaster. And I was like, “Wow, I’ve got a beer in my hand and I’m flooding the house. None of this is looking good.”

The Blue Lagoon star frantically placed towels on the floor in a bid to protect the home’s natural wood finishes, which she feared would warp in the water.

He then went up to the Bushes’ bedroom to inform them of what had happened.

“I’m not making eye contact because everyone is in their nightwear,” he said.

George and Barbara are photographed on the White House lawn in 1992.

“And I said, ‘The windows were open and there was flooding and I’m worried about the wood warping. So I cleaned it up and I just wanted to let you know that that’s what’s happening. And I hope you have a very nice night. Thank you for inviting me,” she said nervously.

While Shields assumed he would have problems with political powers, he said the opposite was actually true.

After telling the couple what happened, Barbara turned to George and said, “Oh, honey, Brooke saved the house from the flood.”

Barbara passed away in 2018 at age 92, while HW Bush died the same year at age 94.

Shields is currently preparing to publish her memoir, titled Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old.

Ahead of its release in 2025, the star revealed the cover on Instagram in early August.

She wrote in a caption to her 2.2 million followers: ‘I’m beyond thrilled to share that my new book is coming out on January 14th!

“I hope this book can help start a conversation about how middle age can be the prime of life…full of possibility and excitement.”

The mother-of-two continued: ‘It’s honest and funny and you can pre-order your copy RIGHT NOW!’