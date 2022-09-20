Brooke Shields, 57, models nude lingerie for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS line

Brooke Shields shows no signs of slowing down in her career.

On Tuesday, the Pretty Baby actress was featured in new images for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS line, along with Becky G, Cassie, Chelsea Handler, Juliette Lewis and Indya Moore.

“I’m so honored and excited to be part of @SKIMS’ first-ever bra campaign. I can honestly say that these bras are something we can all feel confident and comfortable in,” Brooke said on Instagram.

SKIMS Bras will be launched on Tuesday 27 September.

Brooke is one of the most famous models of all time. She is best known for her Calvin Klein jeans from over 30 years ago, where she said nothing came between her and her Calvins.

Shields has also appeared on the cover of Vogue many times.

But she is best known as an actress thanks to the Blue Lagoon and Suddenly Susan.

Kim chose her: ‘We want all women to feel comfortable in their bra, but above all, confident. This is SKIMS’ biggest campaign to date, and I couldn’t be more honored to have worked with the amazing women who brought it to life,” Kim said.

“Trust starts from within, and with this campaign we bring all women together to celebrate all bodies and individuality.”

There were 50 ‘inspiring women’ who took part in the campaign to highlight the brand’s ‘commitment to providing timeless designs for women of all lifestyles and cultural backgrounds’.

The SKIMS Bra campaign connects a range of women over four decades to celebrate individuality and confidence.

These six celebrities share an underlying connection — female confidence — that speaks to the brand’s ongoing ethos to empower all women, a release said.

The campaign includes 50 women with unique personalities and diverse backgrounds; from McDonald’s Servers and Nurses to Mechanics and CEOs.

SKIMS is made for every woman, with comfort and support at the forefront of innovation and development. The latest collection of incredibly comfortable second-skin solutions that enable women to take on their ever-changing daily tasks, suit every need, shape and desire of every woman. SKIMS brings confidence and comfort to all ages in the new Bra campaign.”

Created and directed by Vanessa Beecroft, the bra campaign will debut across digital and social platforms.

The SKIMS Bra campaign launches today, September 20, on Skims.com and on Skims social platforms.

Skims was co-founded in 2019 by Kim Kardashian and Jens Grede.

SKIMS is the solution-oriented brand that creates the next generation of underwear, loungewear and shapewear and sets new standards by offering solutions for every body.

From engineered shapewear that emphasizes your curves to underwear that doubles in size, the brand’s goal is to consistently innovate from the past and move the industry forward. SKIMS sells directly through its website (SKIMS.com), as well as through select partnerships with retailers including Nordstrom, Selfridges, SSENSE, Net-a-Porter, Lane Crawford, Holt Renfrew and David Jones.