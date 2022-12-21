Brooke Burke, 51, puts her fantastic figure on display in a red bikini top

Dancing With The Stars veteran Brooke Burke is in the party mood this week.

The 51-year-old beauty was seen in a red thong bikini top and floral panties with a Santa hat as she posed on the beach in Malibu during a break from shooting a video for her app called Brooke Burke Body.

This comes after she told DailyMail.com exclusively that she’s a huge fan of intermittent fasting, which Jennifer Aniston and workout guru Denise Austin do as well.

Merry time: Dancing With The Stars veteran Brooke Burke is in the holiday spirit this week. The 51-year-old beauty was seen in a red thong bikini with a Santa hat posing on the beach in Malibu during a break from shooting a video for her app called Brooke Burke Body

Sun worshipper: The star wore a red bikini top with black panties with red flowers. She added a Santa hat as her brown hair fell over her shoulders. The star walked down the concrete steps onto the sand

The star wore a red bikini top with black briefs with red flowers.

She added a Santa hat as her brown hair fell over her shoulders. The star walked down the concrete steps onto the sand.

As for her diet, she takes breaks from eating.

“I fast intermittently, so as long as I stick to my eating and resting window, I don’t think it really matters,” she said.

“What I love about intermittent fasting is that it gives you a little more wiggle room and grace in your eating window, so I don’t feel guilty when I’m hungry and need an afternoon pick me up.”

She also shared the one exercise that can change your body.

Lately, the TV host has been doing a plank challenge on her app Brooke Burke Body.

“The training is really tough, but it has so many benefits. It kicks off your metabolism. It cuts out your core,” said the host who has been promoting her Longevity brand.

“It develops upper body strength. It’s really challenging, so it’s a great sense of accomplishment.’

She’s taken: the siren had an R pendant around her neck; the R could be for her fiancé Scott Rigsby

And if you do it for just a few minutes a day, it can do wonders.

“I can’t say it’s one thing but planks, if you do planks for two minutes every day, your body will change,” added Baywatch actor Dave Charvet’s ex.

She also talked about a new method.

“I also really like mantra movements, positive dialogue intertwined with rhythm and body movement. I sweat profusely during my workouts. So to me it’s a full body burn, head to toe and body sculpting.”

The TV presenter spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com to promote Longevity by Brooke Burke Body that sells plant-based superfoods.

She’s a snacker: As it turns out, the beauty never lets herself get “hangry,” as she relies on small but healthy snacks to keep herself from indulging in bad choices, she told DailyMail.com.

Another healthy trick? As it turns out, the beauty never lets herself get “hangry,” as she relies on small but healthy snacks to keep herself from indulging in bad choices.

And she also keeps all her food within a certain time frame because she is intermittently faster.

When she gets the munchies, she gives in.

“I’m not a big snacker, but the time I spend in the car going to and from school and playing sports is a really easy time to want something to snack on,” said the mother of four.

“I try to keep it healthy by preparing a conscious snack bag that I keep with me for myself and my kids. There’s nothing worse than being “hangry” and that’s when we start making bad choices.

And she pays close attention to what she eats.

“I’m an avid label reader. I think we should be. There’s so much junk out there, especially with packaged food,” the Playboy cover girl said.

‘I have been in the lab myself to make this product and to follow its development. I am very proud of the high integrity of the ingredients in this brand. It tastes great and there’s nothing in the blend that we don’t need.”

As the holidays approach, Brooke is cautious.

She likes seasonal dishes.

“I’m a big gardener, so it makes me really happy to pick from my garden to bring that love and organic vibe into my kitchen for my family,” said Brooke.

Fast times: This comes after she exclusively told DailyMail.com that she’s a huge fan of intermittent fasting, which is what Jennifer Aniston and workout guru Denise Austin do too

“I like fall root vegetables. Beets. Pumpkinsoup. I like pumpkin! I like the smell of pumpkin and spices. I like cinnamon and nutmeg in my fall smoothies.

‘Frozen pears instead of bananas are really tasty. I also like warm comfort food. Summer is crunchier food and colors of the rainbow. And the holidays are a little more root vegetables and baked dinners.”

Usually people crave carbs in the fall, but she has a way around that.

“I think when people crave carbs, there’s something going on in their body that they either need it or aren’t giving it. One thing I love about shaking up the smoothie scene with Longevity is that it’s really satisfying when you give your body what it craves.

Christmas spirit: The star seen in a plaid top and leggings with no shoes on during a photo shoot

Fit and thin for Christmas: She sat while showing off her Cartier LOVE bracelets

“But if you’re going to eat more carbs, increase your cardio.”

“If you’re trying to shed some pounds, sweat more often. But if you’re really hungry for carbs, give yourself a cheat day to enjoy a pizza, for example, and then get back to your plan.”

Brooke also said it’s other women who inspire her.

“The women I travel with in fitness are extremely motivating to me. We push each other. We show up for each other. We hold each other accountable. We also laugh together, sweat together and encourage each other. We yell at each other in class and encourage each other. I like fitness much more when you do it with someone who inspires you.’

Now the star supports Longevity. My favorite flavor is Cocoa. I put two scoops, sometimes three a day in my shakes.

“There are so many great recipes coming out; fall smoothies, quick afternoon snacks, winter shakes that are tasty and sweet and also make a great dessert substitute.

“And I get everything I need with two scoops of Longevity. I used to put five different supplements in my shake and thanks to Longevity I don’t do that anymore. This product really nourishes my body.’