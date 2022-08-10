Brooke Burke, 50, shows off her abs in a bra and underwear’

Brooke Burke showed off her incredibly fit figure on Instagram on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old cover girl – who is a mother of four – was seen exercising in a gray bra and underwear set. ‘Choose your programme! We have a full carousel of Beach BURNs. Let’s go out this week,” she said, plugging in her Brooke Burke Body app, which can be found on the Apple App Store.

Burke is known for staying in top shape all year round, no matter what. “I’m a year-round wellness person,” the star told DailyMail.com earlier this year. “People want to ramp up their workouts for the summer so they can look good in a bikini, but I’m creating a year-round lifestyle.”

She added that she is constantly training, not only to look good, but also to feel good.

“It’s about how you feel, it’s about confidence, not so much about how you look in a swimsuit. When you look better on the outside, you feel better on the inside,” the star told DailyMail.com exclusively.

“What’s scary is the other side of not working out,” the former Playboy cover girl added.

She has also used Tru Niagen for the past five years. It increases cellular metabolism.

“There’s so much in one capsule,” Brooke said. “It’s the one supplement I never skip because it makes me feel good and supports my journey to healthy aging.”

Tru Niagen increases NAD+ levels, which the website says is critical for generating energy in the trillions of cells throughout the body.

“These levels decrease not only with age, but also with physiological load on your body. Without NAD+, your cells can’t function properly, and neither can you,” it added.

And there’s also Tru Niagen Immune with immune-boosting ingredients like Vitamin D, C and Zinc and NAD+ support for the optimal maintenance and function of aging cells. NAD+ is nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, a coenzyme central to cellular metabolism.

Brooke is engaged to businessman Scott Rigsby and they are planning a wedding in 2023.

The Wild On! host has four children: Neriah, 22, and Sierra, 20, with ex-husband Garth Fisher, a plastic surgeon, and Heaven, 15, Shaya, 14, with ex-husband Dave Charvet of Baywatch fame.

She also told DailyMail.com her five-minute workouts have helped her stay in shape.

The winner of Dancing With The Stars explained that if someone works out for five minutes six times a day, that’s a 30-minute workout a day, which is definitely better than nothing.

“It sounds like a joke, but time is our greatest demon,” said the mother of four.

Red hot workout: “One of the first things you can do is stretch in bed after you wake up,” the Malibu resident offered. “Once you open your eyes, just stretch out your arms and legs. Then rotate your legs back and forth. After five minutes you get the blood flowing and you are more mobile.’

Another five minutes can be trained at a desk.

“So many people work ten hours a day at a desk, and it can make you stiff,” Burke began.

“It’s good to get up from your chair and do a few lunges, reach overhead, do a squat. After five minutes your mood will improve.’

And another tip is to get off that couch when you watch TV at home.

“It’s so easy to get up and do a few stretches when you’re watching your favorite show. Just move, stretch your arms, lunge, it will wake you up a little.

“Even just walking in place while lifting light dumbbells gives you energy.”

Other places to do those quick five-minute stretches are when you’re standing in line at the grocery store, waiting for the microwave to do its job, and also when talking on the phone with a friend.